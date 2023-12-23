On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall, police say

Dec 23, 2023, 4:33 PM

emergency lights...

FILE: One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting Saturday at a Florida shopping mall. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SARAH DEWBERRY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — One man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting inside an Ocala, Florida mall Saturday afternoon, according to Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken.

Balken said police received 911 calls about multiple shots fired inside the Paddock Mall. He added the call came in describing an “active shooter” scenario, so they responded with a heavy police presence.

“Officers immediately made entry into the mall and ultimately discovered this was not an active shooter situation,” Balken said.

Police instead characterized the shooting incident as a targeted act of violence, Balken said.

Paddock Mall in Ocala was evacuated and there is no longer a threat, police said in a Facebook post.

The chief confirmed one adult male was found dead inside the mall from gunshot wounds. Balken said one woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. He said she was transported to a hospital, adding she is expected to survive.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black mask over his face, Balken said.

“Please avoid the area as police investigate,” officials said in the Facebook post. In a tweet after the news conference, Ocala PD posted on X, formerly Twitter, they are conducting a “secondary sweep” of the mall Saturday evening.

CNN has reached out to the Paddock Mall for comment.

