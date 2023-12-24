On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Unaccompanied 6-year-old child put on wrong Spirit Airlines flight

Dec 24, 2023, 2:58 PM

Spirit Airlines apologized to a family after an unaccompanied 6-year-old child was placed on the wr...

Spirit Airlines apologized to a family after an unaccompanied 6-year-old child was placed on the wrong flight. (Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg/Getty Images)

(Luke Sharrett, Bloomberg/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SARAH DEWBERRY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — An unaccompanied 6-year-old child flying on Spirit Airlines to visit his grandmother in Fort Myers, Florida, was instead put on a flight to Orlando.

In an emailed statement to CNN, Spirit Airlines apologized to the family, saying on December 21, the child was supposed to fly from Philadelphia International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.

Instead, Spirit Airlines said the child was “incorrectly boarded” on a plane to Orlando.

“The child was always under the care and supervision of a Spirit Team Member, and as soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to communicate with the family and reconnect them,” the airline said in a statement to CNN.

CNN affiliate WINK-TV spoke to Maria Ramos, a woman who identified the child as her 6-year-old grandson.

After the plane he was initially supposed to be on landed and her grandson wasn’t on it, panic set in for Ramos, she told WINK-TV.

Ramos told WINK-TV she got a call from her grandson after he landed in Orlando, and they made the drive of almost 160 miles from Fort Myers to pick up the child.

The airline offered to reimburse them the drive, Ramos told WINK-TV but more importantly, she wants to know why this happened.

Spirit Airlines did not address how the mistake occurred but said they “take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our Guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. We apologize to the family for this experience.”

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

FILE — Police in Virginia say they found human remains belonging to a 5-year-old who disappeared ...

Nic F. Anderson, CNN

Authorities identify remains found belonging to a 5-year-old boy who went missing 20 years ago

Human remains discovered in a Virginia city’s woods last year have been identified as belonging to 5-year-old boy who went missing more than 20 years ago, authorities said.

21 hours ago

emergency lights...

Sarah Dewberry, CNN

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall, police say

One man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting inside an Ocala, Florida mall Saturday afternoon, according to Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken.

23 hours ago

Forget the Super Bowl. For last-minute holiday shoppers, Super Saturday is the sporting event of th...

Nicole Goodkind, CNN

Super Saturday: 142 million one-day Christmas shoppers expected in 2023

Forget the Super Bowl. For last-minute holiday shoppers, Super Saturday is the sporting event of the year.

1 day ago

SAN ANSELMO, CA - AUGUST 29: In this Photo Illustration, Twenty dollar bills sit in a wallet on Aug...

Brammhi Balarajan, CNN

A mother lost her wallet in the 1950s. 65 years later, a family is reconnecting with lost history

Sixty-five years later, contractors discovered a withered burgundy wallet, frozen in time.

1 day ago

FILE — Stranded travelers search for their luggage at the Southwest Airlines Baggage Claim at Mi...

Forrest Brown, CNN

Delayed, lost or damaged luggage: What you should do

It’s enough to give anyone already on edge about how to handle possible flight delays and cancellations yet another reason to pop an antacid or two: the prospect of delayed, lost or damaged baggage.

2 days ago

US inflation slowed further in November, and consumers continued their spending, according to a clo...

Alicia Wallace, CNN

Prices fell last month for the first time since April 2020

After three-plus years of prices steadily — and sometimes sharply — increasing month after month after month, they fell in November.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Unaccompanied 6-year-old child put on wrong Spirit Airlines flight