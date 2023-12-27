Sales of electric vehicles have slowed over several issues

SALT LAKE CITY — Sales of electric vehicles have hit a speed bump.

CNBC reports electric vehicles are piling up at dealership lots. Insiders say high pricing, concerns over charging, and restrictions on subsidies are factors.

Peter Glenn is the CEO of EV Life.

He has created a savings calculator to help buyers see how much they can save by purchasing an electric vehicle.

“The average American saves about $1,200 a year on charging with electric fuel versus switching off gasoline, which is increasingly expensive,” Glenn said.

Glenn said with stricter guidelines for 2024, some electric vehicles may not qualify for the full $7,500 credit.

The website will help shoppers look at potential tax credits, rebates and other incentives.

“In Utah, some utilities also provide incentives for charging and other programs, utility rate discounts. And so navigating and understanding how to qualify for those programs can be tricky,” Glenn said.

He adds more public fast charging is on the way. Utah has just received federal infrastructure funding. However, 80% of charging that drivers will do will be at home.