On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah company hopes saliva-based tests will improve efficiency in DUI cases

Dec 30, 2023, 10:30 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

PROVO — As law enforcement planned to keep a close eye on Utah roads for intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, a Utah-based company planned to keep a close eye on officers in multiple jurisdictions to see if its saliva-based tests would help boost effectiveness and efficiency.

“New Year’s weekend is obviously one of the biggest DUI weekends of the year,” said Nathan Keele, founder of Keele Medical.  “A lot of police departments are going to set up checkpoints where they will be screening a lot more cars than usual.”

Keele said seven different agencies in Utah and Salt Lake counties will be trying out his company’s EZ Saliva-II drug test over the weekend.

“The first chamber will show you an immediate screen result within the first 5 to 10,” Keele said to KSL TV as he demonstrated the device Friday. “Then after that, the second chamber pushes the saliva down into this little vial that will then be sent off to the lab so the lab can confirm the result.”

Making officers’ work easier

The test had the potential to make officers’ work more efficient.

“They’ll actually drive you over to a hospital or a police department where they will then do a blood draw test or a urine test and so that process of driving over to do a blood test is something that takes hours,” he said.

He said additional departments were showing interest in the tests, which had origins in the COVID-19 pandemic. He said his company hopes to roll out additional applications for the saliva-based test in the future.

For now, he hoped the tests would help make a difference on the roads.

“This is something I’m passionate about literally more because officers will be able to save lives and make the streets safer for everybody around,” Keele said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Law enforcement is used to seeing busy roads between Christmas and New Year's Day. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic

UHP urging caution to all drivers ahead of New Year’s Day holiday

Law enforcement is used to seeing busy roads between Christmas and New Year's Day. However, what has been abnormal is the number of wrong-way crashes in recent weeks.

26 minutes ago

A vehicle turned into a TRAX train Saturday night. While only minor injuries were reported, the inc...

Mark Jones

Vehicle turns into TRAX train, no serious injuries, Green Line service disrupted

An vehicle collision with a TRAX train Saturday night caused disruption to the Green Line, according to UTA officials.

2 hours ago

Utah Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, is sponsoring a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize t...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Utah Republican lawmaker wants to legalize lottery to help pay for property tax cuts

Rep. Kera Birkeland has heard from several older constituents on fixed incomes who are struggling to keep up with rising property taxes, and the Morgan Republican has an unconventional proposal for relief: legalize the lottery in Utah.

2 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

One person killed in Interstate 80 crash in Tooele County

An official with the Utah Highway Patrol says a one-vehicle crash Saturday evening has claimed the life of one person.

4 hours ago

Kai Zhuang, 17. (Riverdale Police Department)...

Mark Jones

Police say missing foreign exchange student may be camping

Officials with the Riverdale Police Department announced Saturday that missing foreign exchange student Kai Zhuang could be camping somewhere along the Wasatch Front.

5 hours ago

There are plenty of benefits to social media, such as staying in touch with friends, sharing pictur...

Alex Cabrero

Davis County Sheriff’s Office works to warn the public of the dangers of social media

There are plenty of benefits to social media, such as staying in touch with friends, sharing pictures, and joining like-minded groups. However, there is a negative side that law enforcement often sees.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah company hopes saliva-based tests will improve efficiency in DUI cases