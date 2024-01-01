At the stroke of midnight, the New Year gives a clean slate for long-elusive resolutions
Jan 1, 2024, 8:11 AM
(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Jan 1, 2024, 8:11 AM
(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Hollywood closed out an up and down 2023 with “Wonka” regaining No. 1 at the box office, strong sales for “The Color Purple” and an overall $9 billion in ticket sales that improved on 2022’s grosses but fell about $2 billion shy of pre-pandemic norms.
10 minutes ago
An Oregon weekly newspaper has had to lay off its entire staff and halt print after 40 years because its funds were embezzled by a former employee, its editor said.
15 hours ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday warned that former President Donald Trump’s removal from the 2024 primary ballots in Maine and Colorado only serves to aid his “victim card” posture in the presidential race.
16 hours ago
Four people were killed and two others injured when a house exploded in Michigan Saturday, officials told CNN.
17 hours ago
The Maui Police Department in Hawaii says a surfer died in the hospital after being injured in a shark encounter.
22 hours ago
Paula Abdul has filed a lawsuit accusing former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the reality competition show.
22 hours ago
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.