Donald Trump is expected to appeal the Colorado and Maine rulings banning him from primary ballots
Jan 2, 2024, 9:39 AM
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Jan 2, 2024, 9:39 AM
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A man was arrested early Tuesday after he broke into the Colorado Supreme Court overnight and opened fire inside the building, state police said in a news release.
5 minutes ago
Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay will resign today, according to a report from The Harvard Crimson.
1 hour ago
CNN medical correspondent Meg Tirrell reports on the world's first successful partial heart transplant. Owen Monroe, now 20 months old, underwent the groundbreaking surgery at just 18 days old.
2 hours ago
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise on Tuesday became the latest member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump in his latest bid for the White House.
2 hours ago
During the week ending Dec. 23, there were more than 29,000 patients admitted with Covid-19, about 15,000 admitted with the flu and thousands more with RSV.
16 hours ago
Here are five science-backed ways to obtain high-quality sleep in 2024.
22 hours ago
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.