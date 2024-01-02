On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Donald Trump is expected to appeal the Colorado and Maine rulings banning him from primary ballots

Jan 2, 2024, 9:39 AM

FILE: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to guest at a campaign event on December 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race, when they go to caucus on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY NICHOLAS RICCARDI


DENVER (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday is expected to appeal rulings from Colorado and Maine that ban him from the states’ ballots, setting up a high-stakes showdown over a 155-year-old addition to the Constitution that bars from office those who “engaged in insurrection.”

Trump would appeal the Colorado Supreme Court ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court and the decision by Maine’s Democratic secretary of state to that state’s Superior Court.

It would mark the first time the nation’s highest court could rule on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, two sentences added to the Constitution after the Civil War to prevent Confederates from returning to their former government offices. The clause says that anyone who swore an oath to support the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” against it is no longer eligible.

The appeals come as tensions mount over rulings that could keep the 2024 Republican presidential front-runner off ballots, though both the Maine and Colorado rulings are on hold until the appeals end, and Trump technically remains on the primary ballots in both states.

On Tuesday morning, Denver police arrested a man who fled a car crash and ran into the Colorado Supreme Court building. Police said he pointed a gun at an unarmed security officer, getting the guard’s keys and access to the whole building, and fired his gun several times. No one was injured.

A motive wasn’t immediately clear, but the Colorado State Patrol said the shooting didn’t appear to be related to previous threats to the justices, all of whom were appointed by Democratic governors.

Dozens of lawsuits citing the constitutional provision were filed against Trump last year in a bid to end his presidential campaign, contending he disqualified himself by inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Democrat Joe Biden from replacing him as president.

None of the lawsuits succeeded until the Colorado court’s ruling last month. Activists similarly asked dozens of top election officials to not place Trump on the ballot due to his alleged violation of Section 3. None acted until Maine’s Shenna Bellows barred him a week after the Colorado ruling.

If the Supreme Court does not rule on the merits of the cases, legal experts say, states could face the legal chaos that the high court is supposed to dispel.

Advocates of disqualifying Trump argue the matter is simple — Section 3 makes him no longer eligible for the presidency, just as if he somehow didn’t meet other constitutional requirements, such as being a natural-born citizen at least 35 years old.

Trump’s attorneys contend that’s a wild misreading of a vague clause that was rarely used after the 1870s. They contend that Jan. 6 was not legally an insurrection, that the provision doesn’t apply to the president and that whether Trump qualifies for the ballot is not a decision for unelected state judges to make.

National News

The Colorado Supreme Court building in Denver. (Kevin Mohatt, Reuters)...

Dakin Andone, Chris Boyette and Rachel Webb, CNN

Man breaks into Colorado Supreme Court overnight and opens fire, police say

A man was arrested early Tuesday after he broke into the Colorado Supreme Court overnight and opened fire inside the building, state police said in a news release.

5 minutes ago

Dr. Claudine Gay, President of Harvard University, testifies before the House Education and Workfor...

Associated Press

Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony

Embattled Harvard President Claudine Gay will resign today, according to a report from The Harvard Crimson.

1 hour ago

Owen Monroe was 18 days old when he made history. (Nick and Tayler Monroe)...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

Groundbreaking procedure allows heart repairs to grow with children, new study shows

CNN medical correspondent Meg Tirrell reports on the world's first successful partial heart transplant. Owen Monroe, now 20 months old, underwent the groundbreaking surgery at just 18 days old.

2 hours ago

U.S. U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks during a news conference after a w...

Kate Sullivan, CNN

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise endorses Trump for president

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise on Tuesday became the latest member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump in his latest bid for the White House.

2 hours ago

Vaccination rates remain low as respiratory virus illness activity continues to increase across the...

 Deidre McPhillips, Amanda Musa and Carma Hassan, CNN

Respiratory virus activity is high and rising across the United States, CDC data shows

During the week ending Dec. 23, there were more than 29,000 patients admitted with Covid-19, about 15,000 admitted with the flu and thousands more with RSV.

16 hours ago

Getting good quality restorative sleep may help you accomplish your goals in 2024. Mandatory Credit...

Sandee LaMotte, CNN

The holy grail of sleep tips

Here are five science-backed ways to obtain high-quality sleep in 2024.

22 hours ago

