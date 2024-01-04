On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed

Jan 3, 2024, 5:09 PM | Updated: 5:23 pm

BY SAMANTHA DELOUYA, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Hundreds of pages of unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Wednesday. The documents are expected to include nearly 200 names, including some of Epstein’s accusers, prominent businesspeople, politicians and potentially more.

This is the first set of documents to be unsealed as part of a December 18 court order; more are expected as part of the order.

CNN is now reviewing the documents.

The documents are filings from a settled case brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who claimed Epstein sexually abused her as a minor and that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, aided in the abuse.

The newly unsealed documents include such filings as depositions from Maxwell and Giuffre.

Many of the alleged victims and associates have given public interviews and have already been identified in the media. Inclusion in the newly un-redacted documents is not an indication of wrongdoing or lawbreaking.

Some victims’ names remain redacted due to the sensitive nature of the crimes, according to court filings.

Epstein was indicted in 2019 on federal charges of operating a sex trafficking ring in which he allegedly sexually abused dozens of underage girls.

Epstein died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial. Prosecutors in New York indicted Maxwell on sex trafficking charges involving multiple victims. She was convicted in 2021.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Man leaping over judges bench stand in coourtroom...

Associated Press

Nevada judge attacked by defendant during sentencing in courtroom, caught on video

A Nevada judge was attacked Wednesday by a defendant in a felony battery case who leaped over a defense table and the judge's bench, landing atop her and sparking a bloody brawl involving court officials and attorneys, officials and witnesses said.

2 hours ago

FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein, March...

Michael R. Sisak and David B. Caruso, The Associated Press

Unsealed court records offer new detail on old sex abuse allegations against Jeffrey Epstein

Amid great hype, a court began to release a new batch of previously secret court documents late Wednesday related to Jeffrey Epstein, the jet-setting financier who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

2 hours ago

A Capitol Police officer warns off passersby as they respond to a bomb threat at the Mississippi St...

Rebecca Reynolds, Associated Press

FBI calls bomb threats that led to brief lockdowns and evacuations of some state capitols a hoax

A bomb threat emailed to officials in several states has briefly disrupted government affairs and prompted some state capitol evacuations, but no explosives have been found and federal officials quickly dismissed the threats as a hoax.

4 hours ago

This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epste...

Allison Morrow, Lauren del Valle and Samantha Delouya, CNN

Epstein-linked John Does are about to be named publicly. Here’s what we know

Newly unsealed documents from a lawsuit connected to accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein will begin to be released Wednesday.

5 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, ...

Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

Trump asks US Supreme Court to review Colorado ruling barring him from the ballot

Former President Donald Trump is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Colorado ruling that bars him from the state’s ballot over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

6 hours ago

Migrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after they crossed the Rio Gran...

Associated Press

Speaker Johnson leads House GOP on a trip to a Texas border city as Ukraine aid hangs in the balance

Republicans visit Wednesday to the Mexican border as they demand hard-line immigration policies in exchange for backing President Joe Biden's emergency wartime funding request for Ukraine.

7 hours ago

