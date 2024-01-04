On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

MENTAL HEALTH

Man killed in Delta jet engine at SLC Airport had a manic episode, family says

Jan 3, 2024, 7:49 PM | Updated: 7:55 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS, KSL TV AND AIMEE COBABE, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a man who died after crawling into a plane engine at the Salt Lake International Airport on Monday said their son and brother was likely having a manic episode.

Judd Efinger said his son, Kyler Efinger, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder 10 years ago. He said it was triggered by severe bullying in high school.

The family said that Kyler Efinger missed his flight on Monday. He was on his way to see his dying grandfather in Denver. His sister, Anneke Efinger said the news of his grandfather’s final days hit Kyler Efinger hard.

“It really just totally, totally flipped the switch for him. And he just is so fragile in that way. Like his line between being OK and not OK was so thin,” Anneke Efinger said.

Kyler Efinger, pictured, died in an airplane engine after having what his family said was a manic episode on Jan. 1, 2024. (Courtesy Anneke Effinger)d Kyler Efinger, pictured, died in an airplane engine after having what his family said was a manic episode on Jan. 1, 2024. (Courtesy Anneke Effinger)d Kyler Efinger, pictured, died in an airplane engine after having what his family said was a manic episode on Jan. 1, 2024. (Courtesy Anneke Effinger)d Kyler Efinger, pictured, died in an airplane engine after having what his family said was a manic episode on Jan. 1, 2024. (Courtesy Anneke Effinger)d

The family said they’re still waiting on security footage and a cause of death, but they believe the stress of traveling and the pending death of his grandpa both factored into a manic episode that caused him to act erratically. They believe the episode was eventually triggered by what police called a “confrontation” that happened in the airport.

“He’s a soccer player and a skater, so I guess he ran a large distance on an open runway, you know, to this de-icing area. Unfortunately, took off his clothes,” Judd Efinger said. “But it just speaks to the state. You know, he’s just so manic at that point that he just didn’t have any rational thoughts.”

The family hopes to learn more about the moments leading up to why he ran.

“It’s just too bad that yeah, he was able to, in that state,” Judd Efinger said. “They weren’t able to get to him fast enough. And the sergeant did tell us that yesterday: ‘we’re just so sorry we didn’t get to him fast enough.’”

Kyler Efinger ran out a security exit door onto the tarmac and took his clothes off before climbing into the engine.

“You’ve got all these lights, and you know, you’re in trouble now, and somehow, he chose to crawl into the last little cave he could find. And it happened to be a jet engine,” Judd Efinger said. “And, you know, we’re super thankful that the pilot was able to turn off the engine, but I guess it was still spinning.”

Judd Efinger said his son did have a medical marijuana card and used medical marijuana to self-medicate for his bipolar disorder. The family won’t know if he had anything in his system until the toxicology report comes back.

They did say Kyler Efinger had a hard time getting professional help — a message they’re hoping to change to honor their son and brother. Kyler Efinger’s mom, Lisa Efinger, said his bullies used to tell him he needed professional help.

“So he always thought by not getting professional help, he wasn’t validating those bullying claims,” she said.

“You know there are millions of people with bipolar in this country, who are highly functioning adults,” Judd Efinger said. “And that’s our hope for other kids and other parents, is finding that professional help, and finding that middle ground of stability.”

Judd Efinger also said he plans to do more now to help other families who have kids with bipolar disorder.

“That’s what Kyler Efinger would have wanted,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Mental Health

Pathway’s Survivor Advocacy Center is different than a domestic violence shelter. Instead it is a...

Lindsay Aerts

Brick-and-mortar survivor advocacy center opens in Tooele

A new survivor advocacy center opened in Tooele Wednesday, dedicated to helping victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

7 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Experts weigh in on navigating the holidays with young children and older relatives

Steps to take to be mindful of our young or mentally vulnerable loved ones this holiday season.

13 days ago

Members of the Miami Arts Studio mental health club, including from left, Salet Aquino, Dominique R...

Jocelyn Gecker, Associated Press

Lacking counselors, US schools turn to the booming business of online therapy

Trouble with playground bullies started for Maria Ishoo’s daughter in elementary school. Girls ganged up, calling her “fat” and “ugly.” Boys tripped and pushed her.

1 month ago

(KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts

Student accused of attacking Kearns High teacher has special needs, district says

The Granite School district is now investigating what it calls an “egregious” attack on a teacher in the classroom. That teacher is said to be recovering, as is an Assistant Principal and a resource officer who assisted the teacher.

1 month ago

(Laura Warburton)...

Emma Benson

‘Because of Hannah’: Utah mom who lost daughter to suicide provides resources for others

Laura Warburton remembers her daughter, Hannah, as a warrior.

1 month ago

K9 Lifeline in Draper (KSL TV)...

Ken Fall

Have you taken the time off you deserve? Your healthy self wants you to

Each year nearly half of American workers don't take all their paid time off. And that's generally not a good idea.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Man killed in Delta jet engine at SLC Airport had a manic episode, family says