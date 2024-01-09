On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Fourth round of documents from lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein unsealed

Jan 8, 2024, 9:45 PM | Updated: 9:48 pm

The fourth round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on...

The fourth round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on January 8. Epstein is pictured here in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in September 2004. (Rick Friedman, Corbis News, Getty Images)

(Rick Friedman, Corbis News, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA DELOUYA AND LAUREN DEL VALLE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) —The fourth round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, were publicly released Monday morning.

The latest release of 17 unsealed documents follows thousands of pages already unsealed last week – with the final documents expected to be finished releasing today.

The unsealed documents are part of a 2015 civil defamation suit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who claimed Epstein sexually abused her as a minor and that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, aided in the abuse. The unsealing this week stems from a December 18 court order from the judge overseeing the lawsuit, a response to media’s legal efforts to publicly release the documents.

The documents in total, including material yet to be unsealed, are expected to include nearly 200 names, including some of Epstein’s accusers, prominent businesspeople, politicians and potentially more.

Most of the latest batch of documents contained previously revealed information, though additional documents are expected to be released on Monday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

First responders are seen at the site of an explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas. (KTVT)...

Joe Sutton, CNN

Explosion in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, leaves at least 11 injured

At least 11 people are reported injured following an explosion that scattered debris in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, Fort Worth Chief Communications Officer Reyne Telles said. CNN's Ed Lavandera has more.

6 hours ago

The NTSB released this image of the aircraft from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.(National Transportat...

Paradise Afshar, Elizabeth Wolfe, Gregory Wallace and Pete Muntean, CNN

Missing part of Alaska Airlines plane is found in Portland, Oregon, NTSB says, as new details emerge about the aircraft

Federal officials examining the horrifying midflight blowout of part of an Alaska Airlines aircraft’s fuselage said the lost piece has been found – a key detail in the investigation of what happened during the plane’s “explosive decompression,” as certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft are now grounded nationwide.

11 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, Dece...

Avery Lotz, Casey Gannon and Jack Forrest, CNN

Defense secretary faces intense scrutiny over hospital stay that was not disclosed to key officials

Responding to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s private hospital stay, Pence wished Austin well but slammed his lack of transparency as “totally unacceptable.”

1 day ago

One forecast model's projected snowfall from the next storm as of Sunday morning. These totals coul...

Allison Chinchar, CNN

A massive winter storm puts nearly 70 million people at risk for severe weather

Nearly 70 million people across the Gulf Coast and Southeast are at risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind and flooding rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

1 day ago

A passenger sent this picture from inside the aircraft after the landing on Dec. 5, (Kyle Rinker)...

Sara Smart, Sharif Paget, Pete Muntean and Raja Razek, CNN

Alaska Airlines says flight disruptions will likely continue as FAA inspections of 737 Max 9 aircraft will ‘take more time’

Alaska Airlines says emergency inspections of its fleet of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration “will take more time,” warning flight disruptions will likely continue after the terrifying incident aboard one of its flights in which a section of the plane blew off the aircraft mid-flight.

2 days ago

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Ser...

Samantha Delouya, Jeff Winter and Lauren del Valle, CNN

In newly unsealed court documents, a detective describes recruitment of dozens of girls for Epstein

Previously secret court documents are being unsealed related to Jeffrey Epstein, the jet-setting financier who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Fourth round of documents from lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein unsealed