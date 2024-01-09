TSA announces 10 ‘best catches of 2023’

From a knife in a loaf of Keto bread to weed hidden in a diaper, here are TSA’s best catches of 2023.

The reviews are in! Check out TSA’s Top 10 Best Catches of 2023. What review would you give these things? You can find each item below on this (Thread emoji): pic.twitter.com/ugC7LIcF5X — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

1.An inert improvised explosive device was found hidden in an energy drink can in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

2. Never seen a dirty diaper like this! This diaper filled with weed was discovered in LaGuardia, New York.

3. Another improvised explosive device CO2 cartridge was found in Sacramento, California.

4. This gun was confiscated in New Orleans, Louisiana, loaded with 163 round of ammunition. If you’re flying with a firearm, please scope out how to properly pack and declare it first: https://tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition

5. Probably not the sharpest idea, this knife was hidden inside a prosthetic in Anchorage, Alaska.

6. From a passenger’s bag in Charlotte, North Carolina, the bomb squad collected this 35MM projectile.

7. A passenger created quite the seasoning mix – this bag of meth was found inside a container of crab boil seasoning powder in New Orleans, Louisiana.

8. Maybe not the best idea since sliced bread, this knife was found hidden inside a loaf of keto bread in Seattle, Washington.

9. TSA found replica rockets in checked luggage in St. Paul, Minneapolis.

10. A passenger attempted to bring these Naruto throwing knives in their carry-on bag in Boston, Massachusetts.