NATIONAL NEWS

TSA announces 10 ‘best catches of 2023’

Jan 9, 2024, 1:40 PM

Jan 9, 2024, 1:40 PM

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

From a knife in a loaf of Keto bread to weed hidden in a diaper, here are TSA’s best catches of 2023.

1.An inert improvised explosive device was found hidden in an energy drink can in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

(Photo: TSA)

(Photo: TSA)

2. Never seen a dirty diaper like this! This diaper filled with weed was discovered in LaGuardia, New York.

(Photo: TSA)

3. Another improvised explosive device CO2 cartridge was found in Sacramento, California.

(Photo: TSA)

4. This gun was confiscated in New Orleans, Louisiana,  loaded with 163 round of ammunition. If you’re flying with a firearm, please scope out how to properly pack and declare it first: tsa.gov/travel/transpo

(Photo: TSA)

5. Probably not the sharpest idea, this knife was hidden inside a prosthetic in Anchorage, Alaska.

(Photo: TSA)

(Photo: TSA)

6. From a passenger’s bag in Charlotte, North Carolina, the bomb squad collected this 35MM projectile. 

(Photo: TSA)

7.  A passenger created quite the seasoning mix – this bag of meth was found inside a container of crab boil seasoning powder in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

(Photo: TSA)

(Photo: TSA)

8. Maybe not the best idea since sliced bread, this knife was found hidden inside a loaf of keto bread in Seattle, Washington.

(Photo: TSA)

(Photo: TSA)

9. TSA found replica rockets in checked luggage in St. Paul, Minneapolis.

10. A passenger attempted to bring these Naruto throwing knives in their carry-on bag in Boston, Massachusetts. 

