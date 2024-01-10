Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Hunter Biden makes surprise visit to Capitol Hill as GOP takes a first step to hold him in contempt

Jan 10, 2024, 8:38 AM

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the Capito...

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol, Dec. 13, 2023, in Washington. Republicans are taking the first step toward holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY FARNOUSH AMIRI


WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden made a surprise visit to Capitol Hill for a House hearing Wednesday as Republicans were taking the first step toward holding the president’s son in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena in a bitterly contested standoff involving a member of President Joe Biden’s family.

The House Oversight and Judiciary committees will each vote on contempt resolutions against Hunter Biden that seem likely to result in the U.S. House recommending criminal charges as Republicans move into the final stages of their impeachment inquiry into the president.

The president’s son showed up for the Oversight Committee hearing, sitting in the audience with his legal team, including attorney Abbe Lowell.

It’s the latest step for the inquiry, which began in September. It has so far failed to uncover evidence directly implicating the president in wrongdoing.

If the committees approve the contempt resolutions as expected, they would go to the full House for consideration. And if the House votes to hold Hunter Biden in contempt, it will be up to the Department of Justice to decide whether to prosecute.

The contempt referral would be yet another headache for federal prosecutors already under heavy scrutiny for their handling of charges against Hunter Biden related to his taxes and gun use.

Shelving the contempt of Congress charges would likely further stoke conservative criticism that the Justice Department is politicized — especially given that two one-time advisers to former President Donald Trump were prosecuted for contempt of Congress by the Biden administration. But prosecuting contempt cases can be difficult.

Hunter Biden has defended his lack of compliance with the GOP-issued subpoena, which ordered him to appear for closed-door testimony in mid-December. Biden and his attorneys said information from private interviews can be selectively leaked and manipulated by House Republicans and insisted that he would only testify in public.

“It’s clear the Republican chairmen aren’t interested in getting the facts or they would allow Hunter to testify publicly,” Hunter Biden’s attorney, Lowell, said in a statement Friday. “Instead, House Republicans continue to play politics by seeking an unprecedented contempt motion against someone who has from the first request offered to answer all their proper questions.”

He added, “What are they afraid of?”

Further angering Republicans, Hunter Biden did come to the Capitol on the day specified by the subpoena — but not to testify. Instead, he stood behind microphones outside the U.S. Capitol complex — a couple hundred feet away from the awaiting GOP investigators — and delivered a rare public statement defending his business affairs and castigating the yearslong investigations into him and his family.

“There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen,” the president’s son said in those remarks.

He added, “There is no fairness or decency in what these Republicans are doing — they have lied over and over about every aspect of my personal and professional life — so much so that their lies have become the false facts believed by too many people.

After delivering the statement to the media, Hunter Biden left the Capitol grounds.

“Mr. Biden’s flagrant defiance of the Committees’ deposition subpoenas — while choosing to appear nearby on the Capitol grounds to read a prepared statement on the same matters — is contemptuous, and he must be held accountable for his unlawful actions,” read the contempt resolution released by Republicans on Monday.

While Republicans say their inquiry is ultimately focused on the president, they have taken particular interest in Hunter Biden and his overseas business dealings, questioning whether the president profited from that work.

“With the possible exception of President Biden, Mr. Biden is the most important witness possessing information about President Biden’s involvement in his son’s business dealings,” the resolution continued.

Republicans have also focused a large part of their investigation on whistleblower allegations that there has been political interference in the long-running Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden.

The committees’ votes Wednesday on contempt of Congress comes a day before Hunter Biden is scheduled to make his first court appearance on tax charges filed by a special counsel in Los Angeles. He is facing three felony and six misdemeanor counts, including filing a false return, tax evasion, failure to file and failure to pay.

His lawyer has accused David Weiss, the special counsel overseeing the yearslong case, of “bowing to Republican pressure” by bringing the charges.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)...

Forrest Brown, CNN

You’re trapped in a blizzard. Do you know what to do next to survive?

Tips for survival if you are caught in a blizzard.

19 hours ago

Investigation involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Oregon. (Nat...

Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Boeing CEO acknowledges ‘mistake’ related to terrifying Alaska Airlines flight

Boeing CEO David Calhoun acknowledged the company’s “mistake” in the wake of the Alaska Airlines incident at a staff-wide “safety meeting” Tuesday.

20 hours ago

Generac has recalled about 64,000 of its portable generators after reports of overheating resulting...

Kristen Rogers, CNN

Lost power during the winter storms? Here’s how to safely use a generator

As winter storms track across the central and eastern United States, more than 40 million people are under a severe storm threat — with at least thousands of them having lost power.

21 hours ago

This image released by Disney+ shows Pedro Pascal in a scene from “The Mandalorian.” Jon Favrea...

Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

A new ‘Star Wars’ movie is coming to theaters: ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

Baby Yoda is going to make his big screen debut. Jon Favreau is set to direct “The Mandalorian & Grogu” which will go into production this year, Lucasfilm and Disney announced Tuesday.

22 hours ago

An attempted art heist at the American Fine Art Gallery in Scottsdale, Arizona, ends with a dramati...

Alexis Dominguez, CNN

Thief attempts to steal Picasso, Warhol paintings from Arizona art gallery

An attempted art heist in Scottsdale, Arizona ended with a dramatic rooftop takedown of a suspect trying to make off with a haul of high-end artwork, including some of the biggest names in the world of art. While police made the arrest, one piece is still missing.

22 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

TSA announces 10 ‘best catches of 2023’

From a knife in a loaf of Keto bread to weed hidden in a diaper, here are TSA's best catches of 2023.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Hunter Biden makes surprise visit to Capitol Hill as GOP takes a first step to hold him in contempt