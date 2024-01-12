Breaking News:
Oregon Supreme Court keeps Trump on primary ballot

Jan 12, 2024, 2:22 PM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Commit to Caucus rally, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Commit to Caucus rally, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. Experts in political messaging say former President Donald Trump’s remarks that his supporters must “guard the vote” in 2024 are potentially dangerous and could lead to confrontations at polling place. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALEM, Oregon (AP) — Oregon’s Supreme Court on Friday kept former President Donald Trump on the state’s primary ballot, declining to wade into the legal chaos over whether he’s disqualified to be president until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a similar case out of Colorado.

Oregon was one of several states where liberal groups sued to remove Trump from the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a Civil War-era provision that prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. Only one of those lawsuits has been successful so far — in Colorado, which last month ruled that Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualified him from the presidency.

The Supreme Court will decide if Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots

That ruling is on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court hears an appeal by Trump. The nation’s highest court has never ruled on Section 3, which fell into disuse after the 1870s, when most former Confederates were allowed back into government by congressional action.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling may decide the issue once and for all, but the Oregon court said that plaintiffs could try again there after the high court rules on the Colorado appeal. Until then, it declined to consider the lawsuit filed by five Oregon voters and organized by the liberal group Free Speech For The People.

