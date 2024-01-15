Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Migrant deaths in Rio Grande intensify tensions between Texas, Biden administration over crossings

Jan 14, 2024, 7:32 PM | Updated: 7:33 pm

National Guard at a park in Eagle Pass, TX...

National Guard soldiers stand guard at an entrance to Shelby Park on January 12, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. The Texas National Guard continues its blockade and surveillance of Shelby Park in an effort to deter illegal immigration. The Department of Justice has accused the Texas National Guard of blocking Border Patrol agents from carrying out their duties along the river. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — After Texas fenced off a park along the U.S.-Mexico border and began turning away Border Patrol agents, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott explained why at a campaign stop near Houston.

“We are not allowing Border Patrol on that property anymore,” Abbott said Friday, drawing applause from supporters at a stop for a state legislator running for reelection. He relayed frustration over migrants illegally entering the U.S. through the border city of Eagle Pass and federal agents loading them onto buses.

“We said, ‘We’ve had it. We’re not going to let this happen anymore,’” Abbott said.

Later that night, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said three migrants, including two children, drowned near the park after Texas officials “physically barred” Border Patrol agents from entering. Mexican authorities pulled the bodies, each of them wearing jackets, from the water on the other side of the Rio Grande.

The weekend deaths once again escalated tensions between Texas and the Biden administration. They also unleashed a new round of criticism from Democrats over Abbott’s aggressive actions to curb illegal crossings, saying the measures are putting migrants at risk. U.S. authorities described the drownings as underscoring the need for Border Patrol agents to have access to the area around Shelby Park, which Texas closed off earlier this week.

“U.S. Border Patrol must have access to the border to enforce our laws,” White House spokesman Angelo Fernández Hernández said in a statement Sunday.

Spokespersons for Abbott did not return messages seeking comment Sunday. His office on Saturday referred questions to the Texas Military Department, which said a unit searched the river after being informed by Border Patrol around 9 p.m. Friday that migrants were in distress. Texas authorities did not find anyone in the water, the department said in a statement.

The park lies in a major corridor for migrants entering illegally from Mexico and is at the center of Abbott’s aggressive attempts to stop them, known as Operation Lone Star. Migrants are periodically swept away to their deaths by the current of the Rio Grande.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat who represents a Texas border district, acknowledged Sunday that state officials investigated the distress call and searched for the migrants.

“However, the bottom line is that Border Patrol was barred from entering Shelby Park,” Cuellar said in a statement. “Furthermore, Border Patrol was not allowed to investigate the situation and has not been given access to the area since last week.”

Texas Military Department officials did not release further details Sunday and did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Over the summer, thousands of people were crossing illegally into the U.S. through Eagle Pass. The numbers subsided but again rose in December when thousands of migrants overwhelmed federal resources. But a sharp decrease was noted at the start of January after Mexico stepped up immigration enforcement.

The 50-acre (20-hectare) park is owned by the city, but it is used by the state Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department to patrol border crossings. Earlier this week, Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas questioned why the state closed the park now, since daily apprehensions in the region have fallen in recent weeks. He said the state gave city officials no warning and offered no timetable on when the park would reopen.

On Friday, the Justice Department told the U.S. Supreme Court that Texas had taken control of Shelby Park and was not letting Border Patrol agents enter. Texas acknowledged seizing the city park but told the court the the federal government had mischaracterized its actions and that it was trying to resolve any disputes over access.

Texas has come under recurring scrutiny over efforts to curb border crossings. Abbott has sent more than 100,000 migrants on buses to Democratic-led cities, even as frigid conditions set in during the winter. He also has strung up razor wire on the border and installed buoy barriers on the Rio Grande.

Melissa R. Cigarroa, a city council member in Laredo and member of the No Border Wall Coalition, was among those who attended a vigil Saturday at Shelby Park to mark the deaths of migrants who have died along the Rio Grande.

Cigarroa said attendees passed through a gate with armed National Guard members and that they could see could see law enforcement officers and vehicles gathered near the river.

She said that scene coupled with the reason for the ceremony left her thinking about “just how little people’s lives matter in these decisions.”

“People are dying, and we know now that deterrents mean nothing,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Actress Joyce Randolph attends the 9th Annual TV Land Awards at the Javit...

Associated Press

‘The Honeymooners’ star Joyce Randolph, who played Trixie Norton, dies at 99

“The Honeymooners” star Joyce Randolph, who played Ed Norton’s sarcastic wife Trixie, has died.

33 minutes ago

Hawaii Fires Waste...

Associated Press

Wildfire prevention and helping Maui recover from flames top the agenda for Hawaii lawmakers

Hawaii lawmakers are due to convene this week for the first time since the burning of historic Lahaina awakened the state to the deadly and costly threat posed by wildfires in an age of climate change.

2 hours ago

national weather map...

Allison Chinchar, CNN

It’s not just Utah, most of the country frozen out by snow and ice

(CNN) — An ongoing arctic blast enveloping much of the US will set the stage for impactful snow and ice to fall in parts of the South for the first time this winter as a new storm tracks through the region. The South storm will be the fourth in the last two weeks to threaten major impacts to areas east […]

3 hours ago

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger...

Chris Boyette, CNN

Iowa principal who was hailed a hero in Perry High School shooting dies of injuries

An Iowa principal who acted heroically to save students during a mass shooting at Perry High School earlier this month has died from his injuries in the attack, according to his wife.

3 hours ago

After an increase in traffic deaths, UDOT started a campaign to use catchy signs to get attention. ...

Associated Press

No joke: Feds are banning humorous electronic messages on highways

It’s no joke. Humorous and quirky messages on electronic signs will soon disappear from highways and freeways across the country.

8 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event...

Associated Press

GOP candidates make last-minute appeals to Iowa voters a day before caucuses

With just one day to go until Iowa’s presidential caucuses, the candidates are urging their supporters to brave bone-chilling cold and blustery wind to help carry them through Republicans’ leadoff voting contest.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Migrant deaths in Rio Grande intensify tensions between Texas, Biden administration over crossings