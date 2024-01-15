Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Ground collision of two Boeing planes in Chicago sparks FAA investigation

Jan 15, 2024, 3:45 PM

FILE - A passenger walks with luggage past holiday decorations at Chicago O'Hare International Airp...

FILE - A passenger walks with luggage past holiday decorations at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Dec. 24, 2022, in Chicago. A plane taxiing for departure clipped another aircraft at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Sunday evening, Jan. 14, 2024, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday, Jan. 15. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

(AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CLAIRE SAVAGE, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A plane taxiing for departure clipped another aircraft at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Sunday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday.

No injuries were reported, both planes were of Boeing design, and the FAA says it will investigate the incident.

The left wing tip of Flight 11 from All Nippon Airways, a Japanese airline, struck the rear of Delta Air Lines Flight 2122 on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. Central Time, FAA spokesperson Tony Molinaro said. The All Nippon Airways flight was a Boeing 777, and the Delta Airlines aircraft was a Boeing 717.

American aircraft manufacturer Boeing faces increasing scrutiny following a series of mechanical failures and subsequent grounding of its Boeing 737 Max 9 model after an emergency exit door failed and caused an emergency landing last week. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident on Sunday and whether it was related to a manufacturing flaw.

Boeing representatives did not provide a comment on Monday regarding the collision at O’Hare and instead directed The Associated Press to speak with the airlines involved and the FAA.

Delta spokesperson Emma Johnson said Monday afternoon by phone that an All Nippon Airways aircraft clipped a Delta plane while it was parking at a gate after arriving at O’Hare from Detroit.

“Customers deplaned normally at the gate and the aircraft is being evaluated by Delta’s maintenance technicians,” the company said in an emailed statement.

Raymond Bongalon, a customer service representative with All Nippon Airways, said Monday afternoon that the airline could not yet provide any information on what happened.

The airline’s flight status search said Flight 11 was bound for Tokyo but canceled because of “aircraft inspection.”

The Chicago Department of Aviation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A man clears snow along a sidewalk on State Street in St. Joseph, Mich., Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Res...

Carolyn Thompson, Matthew Brown and Valerie Gonzalez, The Associated Press

Arctic freeze continues to blast huge swaths of the US with sub-zero temperatures

Brutally cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills stayed put across much of the U.S. Monday, promising the coldest temperatures ever for Iowa’s presidential nominating contest, holding up travelers, and testing the mettle of NFL fans in Buffalo for a playoff game that was delayed a day by wind-whipped snow.

46 minutes ago

Travelers walk past the Southwest Airlines check-in counter at Denver International Airport in 2022...

Eva Rothenberg and Pete Muntean, CNN

Southwest cancels more than 700 flights, blaming weather

(CNN) — Flight cancelations across the country continue to cause headaches for thousands of travelers, and Southwest is topping the list of most-affected airlines for the second consecutive day. But the source and scope of these disruptions are different from the meltdown the airline endured a year ago. As of Monday afternoon, the airline has canceled more […]

1 hour ago

The plan is for the X-59 will take off for the first time this year. (Senior Airman Christine Goren...

Jacopo Prisco, CNN

X-59: NASA’s ‘quiet’ supersonic plane revealed

NASA revealed the X-59 experimental aircraft that aims to pioneer supersonic travel for the public, possibly cutting current flight times roughly in half.

4 hours ago

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Joanne Campbell shovels snow before the AFC Wild Card playoff ...

John Wawrow, AP Sports Writer

Sun gives way to clouds as crews dig out snowed-in stadium for Bills’ playoff game vs. Steelers

The sun has given way to a gray sky over Highmark Stadium, where the green artificial turf is clear of snow but the stands are still covered in a white blanket hours before the Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

4 hours ago

FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks at a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) m...

Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp

Austin is released from hospital after complications from prostate cancer surgery he kept secret

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from the hospital where he was treated for complications from surgery for prostate cancer he kept secret from senior Biden administration officials for weeks.

7 hours ago

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Actress Joyce Randolph attends the 9th Annual TV Land Awards at the Javit...

Associated Press

‘The Honeymooners’ star Joyce Randolph, who played Trixie Norton, dies at 99

“The Honeymooners” star Joyce Randolph, who played Ed Norton’s sarcastic wife Trixie, has died.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Ground collision of two Boeing planes in Chicago sparks FAA investigation