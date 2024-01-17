‘Consider delaying your travel’: Winter weather advisory in effect for Utah, Salt Lake valleys

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the Wasatch Front and police are urging drivers to slow down or delay travel, if possible, as snowfall is causing hazardous driving conditions Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for the Salt Lake and Utah valleys at 2 a.m. and upgraded an existing alert for northern Utah mountains to a winter storm warning. Those alerts last through 11 a.m.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said drivers will see snow during the morning commute with heavier snow from Ogden northward. Cold overnight temperatures mean even light snow is sticking to the roads this morning.

Snow will start transitioning to a rain/snow mix from Salt Lake City south around 9 a.m. with Ogden and points northward still seeing snow.

Today is the day where you need 2 hands on the wheel 🚙❄️🥶 There’s roughly a couple inches of snow stacked on the roads here near Farmington. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to see one lane… but the majority is snow covered. Rocking around 30 mph… @KSL5TV @KSL_Matt pic.twitter.com/qQE6N4ZL2b — Karah Brackin (@kbontv) January 17, 2024

SNOW covered roads across the Wasatch Front. Please add at least 15 extra minutes to your typical commute time! pic.twitter.com/xJKBpiK1u8 — Katija Stjepovic (@KSLKatija) January 17, 2024

“Today’s storm starts as snow courtesy of valley cold pools that will aid in keeping the precipitation type on the cold side,” Johnson said. “As the day progresses temperatures will warm a bit, and this will help to support rain/snow showers.”

Northern Utah mountains will pick up 6-12 inches of snow with the Cottonwoods getting 8-16+ inches. Logan and Ogden will see around 3 inches with Salt Lake to Provo seeing a trace to 1 inch.

Some mountain snow showers will linger into Thursday morning, but drier conditions are expected most of Thursday as another high-pressure system moves in from the southwest.

School delays

The Ogden School District is on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning. “Half-day a.m. programs will be canceled. Half-day p.m. programs have no change. Please travel carefully,” the district said.

Due to weather conditions Ogden School District is enacting a 2-hour delayed start. Half-day a.m. programs will be canceled. Half-day p.m. programs have no change. Please travel carefully. — OgdenSchoolDistrict (@ogdensd) January 17, 2024

The Box Elder School District announced Wednesday will be a virtual learning day for its students. Assignments will be made available by 10 a.m.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Schools, Layton Christian Academy, Charter College Salt Lake, located in Sandy; and NUAMES Early College High School in Ogden and Layton will also be on two-hour delays Wednesday.