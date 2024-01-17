Big Cottonwood Canyon closed due to an avalanche and road conditions

On the Site:
Jan 17, 2024, 12:57 PM | Updated: 1:37 pm

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that Big Cottonwood Canyon has been closed until further notice due to an avalanche and road conditions.

The closure impacts state Route 190 near milepost 10.

UDOT posted on X that a few sluffs hit the road in the downhill lane near Laurel Pines at milepost 9.8.

They say motorists heading up the canyon should be prepared for stopped traffic and delays.

KSL TV’s Matt Johnson says most mountains could get between 6 to 12 inches of snow from Wednesday’s storm. However, Johnson says the Cottonwoods could get between 8 and 16 inches of snow.

