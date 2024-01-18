On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH LEGISLATURE

Bill to replace diversity offices in schools and government entities passes first hurdle

Jan 17, 2024, 8:53 PM | Updated: 9:06 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill to replace diversity, equity offices at Utah’s colleges, K-12 schools, and governmental entities cleared its first legislative hurdle Wednesday. Diversity, equity and inclusion is sometimes called DEI.

It passed out of the House Education Committee along party lines 12-2.  The hearing lasted more than two hours, required an overflow room, and had more than three dozen public comments.  

The bill prohibits any program, training, or policy that promotes differential treatment based on race, color, sexual orientation, or any other identity characteristic.   

“It does not defund programs or scholarships. It does not exclude students who need extra services for their academic success, including those who are already receiving those services. They should notice no difference. It does not violate current state or federal laws that prohibit discrimination,” bill sponsor, Rep. Katy Hall, R-South Ogden said. 

The Democrats were the only lawmakers to oppose the bill. Much of the discussion was focused on how this would impact higher ed and K-12 schools. But Minority Leader Angela Romero asked Hall how the bill would impact city and county DEI programs.  

“When we’re looking at programming through a municipality such as Salt Lake City, could they still have an equity office under this bill that’s called equity?” she asked.  

Hall couldn’t answer that and looked to her co-presenter James Evans, a former GOP lawmaker and a UT party chair. 

“You can still do the work as long as you do not violate the prohibited discriminatory practices,” he said.  

Over three dozen people stood to speak, many in favor say it helps all at-risk students get the help they need and promotes looking at the individual who needs help, regardless of characteristics like color.  

“I have been able to see that being able to be hired comes from you get more points if you come from that background, from minority status backgrounds,” one woman said.

But those against it say it’s vague, they allege it could get rid of things like black or brown student unions and had concerns about faculty not being able to train on DEI-related topics.  

“Jesus went after the one if we all remember the story,” said the leader of the Black Menaces, a student group at BYU. “Jesus went after the one sheep not the 99. By eliminating DEI we’re effectively going after the 99 and forgetting about the one.”  

BYU would not be impacted by this legislation since it applies to only publicly funded colleges and universities.  

Rep. Tyler Clancy, R – Provo, supported the bill. 

“Would this prohibit teachers from teaching about hard topics of history such as slavery, the Jim Crow era, reconstruction, redeemer governments?” Clancy asked Hall. “Would any of this be prohibitive of those important topics?” 

“Not at all,” Hall said.

In the end, the vote was along party lines. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Legislature

woman listens at a podium...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Transgender bathroom bill gets thumbs-up from Utah House committee

Utah lawmakers are diving into some of the most controversial issues early in the legislative session, as a House committee approved a transgender bathroom bill on the second day.

3 hours ago

FILE — A view of the Utah State Capitol from the Avenues. (Edna Bohman)...

Lindsay Aerts

Multiple controversial bills open the 2024 Utah legislative session

Tuesday was the first day of the 2024 legislative session and it’s already starting at a break-neck pace.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Bill to replace diversity offices in schools and government entities passes first hurdle