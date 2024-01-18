On the Site:
Stop For Students
MENTAL HEALTH

Free SAFE2FEEL conference teaches coping, confidence-building skills

Jan 18, 2024, 2:24 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY  —Mental health experts say there’s an epidemic of loneliness.

This week, they are inviting teens and young adults to attend a free conference to learn how to cope with feelings of isolation.  

“SAD, seasonal affective disorder, is a real thing and we’re doing it now because we want people to know that there’s hope,” Curtis Morley, a co-founder of the Safe2Feel conference said.

Speakers include NFL player Bronson Kaufusi, mental performance coaches, and therapists. 

They’ll have fun activities to help teens see their emotions as superpowers and tap into what makes them unique.  

Dr. Greg Hudnall is the creator of Hope Squad, a Utah-based program in schools that focuses on mental health advocacy. He’ll talk to teens about the importance of taking risks. 

“I’m an educator, former high school principal assistant superintendent in Provo. And what we see is our kids are afraid to risk, they’re afraid to step out. And they’re afraid many times to step up.”  

The Safe2Feel conference will be held at Utah Valley University Clarke Building on Saturday, January 20th from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

It is free for teens and young adults, ages 12 to 26. 

Parents can attend for $20. 

For more info, click here.

Free SAFE2FEEL conference teaches coping, confidence-building skills