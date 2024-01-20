On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH LEGISLATURE

Bill to replace DEI offices overwhelmingly passes Utah House

Jan 19, 2024, 7:55 PM

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The bill to replace diversity, equity and inclusion offices in Utah’s public schools is flying through the Utah legislature. It passed the House Friday morning and is expected be heard in a Senate committee by early next week.

The bill prohibits any programs, office, or training promoting differential treatment based on race, color, sexual orientation or any other identity characteristic.

It applies to higher education, public schools, the state board of education, and government employers, such as cities or county health departments.

During the hearing, several Democrats spoke against its provisions and even tried to change some of them. In the end, however, the vote was overwhelming with the majority 58-14, along party lines.

The bill did get some slight tweaks to make sure federal grants that require DEI programs can still be approved by a city or county council. But it still can’t use the name Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The bill’s sponsor Rep. Katy Hall, R-District 11, maintains it won’t get rid of cultural centers or scholarships and students currently receiving services can continue.

Democrats took issue with how it would impact county health programs for people of color.

Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-District 25, said she became a lawmaker because she was in the Center for Ethnic student affairs in college.

“I’m afraid that we’re erasing people, we’re erasing identities, we’re erasing experiences,” she said. “And I know people’s intent. And isn’t that I’m not saying anyone in this room is doing that on purpose. But I want to remind all my colleagues there’s unintentional consequences when we just try to sweep things and say we’re all the same because we’re not.”

Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, D-District 22, took issue with health programs that could be impacted.

“Black and African American women face higher rates of infant mortality than the general population by a rate of 250%. Getting rid of programing like this eliminates what we’re actively doing to try to do to lessen those disparities,” she said.

Hall argued this bill helps all students by setting success centers, where all at risk students can get help.

“It doesn’t close cultural centers. It does not defund programs or scholarships. It does not exclude students who need extra services for their academic success, including those who are already receiving services,” said Hall.

“We have a statutory commitment to diversity and especially equality of opportunity. So I think this opens this opens the door to all Utahans to not be judged based on a group or a identity, but to look at the individual,” she added.

Late Friday, University of Utah President Taylor Randall was seen going into the Senate chambers. It’s not known the University’s position on the bill or what changes, if any, could be proposed.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Legislature

Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, speaks about HB257 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. ...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox 

Truth Test: Lawmaker behind trans bathroom bill cites ‘predators’ but no evidence

The KSL Investigators fact-check claims about the impetus for a bathroom bill focused on transgender Utahns.

2 hours ago

Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Transgender bathroom bill passes Utah House after tearful floor debate

Utah representatives gave approval on Friday to a controversial bill restricting bathroom access to transgender individuals in government facilities following an emotional back-and-forth in the House chamber — advancing the proposal to the Senate within the first week of the session.

7 hours ago

Rep. Ryan Wilcox holding a baseball at the State Capitol....

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Legislature moving to help bring an MLB team to Utah

The Utah Legislature is also showing their support for an MLB team coming to the Beehive State.

22 hours ago

a series of small shelters...

Debbie Worthen

Newly opened micro-shelters may be part of the solution to Utah homeless crisis

In an effort to tackle the ongoing homelessness crisis in the state, Utah's Capitol Hill is set to address potential solutions. Part of that discussion will focus on an innovative pilot program that has garnered attention and support.

2 days ago

The House Education Committee at Utah's 2024 legislative session discussing the bill proposed which...

Lindsay Aerts

Bill to replace diversity offices in schools and government entities passes first hurdle

A bill to replace diversity, equity, and inclusion offices at Utah's colleges, K-12 schools, and governmental entities cleared its first legislative hurdle Wednesday. 

2 days ago

woman listens at a podium...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Transgender bathroom bill gets thumbs-up from Utah House committee

Utah lawmakers are diving into some of the most controversial issues early in the legislative session, as a House committee approved a transgender bathroom bill on the second day.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Bill to replace DEI offices overwhelmingly passes Utah House