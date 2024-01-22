On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH LEGISLATURE

Bill offers teachers $500 to join gun training program and install gun safe in classroom

Jan 22, 2024, 11:41 AM | Updated: 11:48 am

FILE - A customer checks out a hand gun that is for sale and on display at SP firearms on June 23, ...

FILE - A customer checks out a hand gun that is for sale and on display at SP firearms on June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, New York. A landmark Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment is dismantling gun law across the country, dividing judges and sowing confusion over what firearm restrictions can remain on the books. Experts say the high court’s ruling that outlined a new test for evaluating gun laws left open many questions, resulting in an increasing number of conflicting decisions as lower court judges struggle to figure out how to apply it. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill introduced to the Utah Legislature would incentivize school teachers with a $500 reimbursement to install a biometric gun safe.

Sponsored by Rep. Tim Jimenez, R- Tooele, HB119 states it would create the “Educator-Protector Program to incentivize school teachers to responsibly secure or carry a firearm on school grounds by providing reimbursements and liability protection.”

The Educator-Protector Program would require an annual classroom response training, given by a county sheriff, the Department of Public Safety, or a local law enforcement agency at the school where the teacher is employed.

The required training would include:

  • specifics of the school building, including where emergency supplies and security infrastructure are located
  • hands-on training of safe loading, unloading, storage, and carrying of firearms in a school setting
  • live-action practice in responding to threats, particularly in the classroom where the teacher is assigned
  • four hours of practice with firearms including practicing and demonstrating firearms at a firearms range offered by a county sheriff, the Department of Public Safety, or a local law enforcement agency.

To participate in the program, a teacher must complete an annual classroom response training, an annual firearms training, and have a valid concealed carry permit issued under Title 53, Chapter 5, Part 7 Concealed Firearm Act — six months before joining the program.

The bill explains a teacher participating in the program may store the firearm on school grounds if the firearm is stored in a biometric gun safe, the gun safe is located in the teacher’s classroom or office, and the teacher is physically present while the firearm is stored.

The teachers may also carry the weapon concealed on their person.

The bill requires the state board to allocate a one-time payment of $500 for each teacher participating in the program within the local education agency.

Providing this $500 incentive to educators could cost the State Board of Education $1.6 million in one-time costs, the bill’s fiscal note states.

The $500 is offered as a reimbursement for the installation of a biometric gun safe.

The bill does not outline what guns would be permitted in schools, but does specify that teachers in the program are not liable for any civil damages or penalties if they are “acting in good faith” and “not grossly negligent.”

Local education agencies are also not liable for “civil damages or penalties resulting from a teacher carrying or using a firearm at a school if the teacher is employed by the local education agency and participating in the program.”

Schools participating in the program must post a sign that states the school is “not a gun free zone” and “and individual intending to commit violence on the school’s grounds may be confronted by armed resistance.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Legislature

Hundreds of people are calling on the legislature to take bolder steps to protect the Great Salt La...

Brianna Chavez

Hundreds rally, calling on legislature to ‘Save our Great Salt Lake’

Hundreds of people are calling on the legislature to take bolder steps to protect the Great Salt Lake.

2 days ago

Rep. Katy Hall, R-South Ogden speaks about HB261 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 1...

Lindsay Aerts

Bill to replace DEI offices overwhelmingly passes Utah House

The bill to replace diversity, equity and inclusion offices in Utah's public schools is flying through the Utah legislature. It passed the House Friday morning and is expected be heard in a Senate committee by early next week.

3 days ago

Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, speaks about HB257 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. ...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox 

Truth Test: Lawmaker behind trans bathroom bill cites ‘predators’ but no evidence

The KSL Investigators fact-check claims about the impetus for a bathroom bill focused on transgender Utahns.

3 days ago

Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Transgender bathroom bill passes Utah House after tearful floor debate

Utah representatives gave approval on Friday to a controversial bill restricting bathroom access to transgender individuals in government facilities following an emotional back-and-forth in the House chamber — advancing the proposal to the Senate within the first week of the session.

3 days ago

Rep. Ryan Wilcox holding a baseball at the State Capitol....

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Legislature moving to help bring an MLB team to Utah

The Utah Legislature is also showing their support for an MLB team coming to the Beehive State.

4 days ago

a series of small shelters...

Debbie Worthen

Newly opened micro-shelters may be part of the solution to Utah homeless crisis

In an effort to tackle the ongoing homelessness crisis in the state, Utah's Capitol Hill is set to address potential solutions. Part of that discussion will focus on an innovative pilot program that has garnered attention and support.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Bill offers teachers $500 to join gun training program and install gun safe in classroom