On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Governors, including Cox, ask Biden to alter ‘unrealistic’ electric vehicle requirements

Jan 22, 2024, 2:20 PM | Updated: 5:13 pm

FILE: An electric car charges at a mall parking lot on June 27, 2022 in Corte Madera, California. T...

FILE: An electric car charges at a mall parking lot on June 27, 2022 in Corte Madera, California. The average price for a new electric car has surged 22 percent in the past year as automakers like Tesla, GM and Ford seek to recoup commodity and logistics costs. (Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

(Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joined 15 other Republican governors in a letter demanding President Joe Biden “change course” on his administration’s “overreaching mandate” to have electric vehicles account for a large share of all vehicles by 2032.

The letter, posted online Monday, calls the plan — first proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency last year and reportedly sent to the White House this month — “unrealistic.” The governors suggest American consumers should dictate the electric vehicle market, not the government.

“Instead of using government mandates to drive the vehicle market, allow American consumers to maintain choice in the types of vehicles they choose to drive,” the governors wrote. “While we are not opposed to the electric vehicle marketplace, we do have concerns with federal government mandates that penalize retailers and do not reflect the will of the consumer. … Your mandates are unrealistic, costly and prescriptive solutions that harm American consumers.”

The EPA introduced the rule with vehicle emissions standards proposed in April 2023. The measures seek to have electric vehicles account for about 67% of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of new medium-duty vehicle sales by 2032.

Michael Regan, the agency’s administrator, said at the time, the standards aim to create “critical reductions in dangerous air and climate pollution” while also creating “significant economic benefits like lower fuel and maintenance costs for families.” The agency projected the move could cut 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the next 30 years.

That proposal has now made it to the White House where Biden could finalize it, Reuters reported Friday.

Electric vehicles are on the rise in Utah, but they still account for a low percentage of all vehicles on the road — at least right now. A little more than 25,500 electric vehicles were registered in Utah by about the start of last year, triple the amount reported in 2020, according to the Utah State Tax Commission. However, last year’s total accounted for almost 1% of the over 2.8 million vehicles registered in the state.

That’s not so different from the rest of the country. J.D. Power & Associated noted in April that electric vehicles accounted for less than 1% of all vehicles in the U.S.

Cox and the 15 other Republican governors argue the country may not be ready to handle that many electric vehicles in the next decade. In addition to their opposition to the mandate, they say the country must have the right infrastructure to meet the requirements, such as batteries and grid capacity.

The group contends that the U.S. must bolster its “domestic critical minerals industry” to produce enough batteries for the goal and adds there must be enough charging locations for all the EVs. They say conditions make it difficult for car buyers to consider electric vehicles.

“We request you remove your mandate that two out of every three vehicles be electric and instead provide a more realistic approach by allowing the free market to determine the direction and timing for the industry’s growth rather than the federal government,” the letter concludes.

The governors aren’t alone in their opposition.

The National Automobile Dealers Association issued a statement earlier this month urging Congress to support efforts to counter the “overly aggressive” mandates, saying the proposal “ignores real-world consumer demand and goes too far, too fast.” An alliance of automakers previously called it “neither reasonable nor achievable in the time frame provided,” according to the New York Times.

Others remain hopeful the measure will be enacted. A group of nearly 100 Democratic congressional members signed a letter to Regan last summer supporting the rule change and urging him to finalize it, citing efforts to combat climate change and protect public health.

“We believe the United States should be on a path to eliminating harmful tailpipe pollution from new light-duty and medium-duty vehicles by 2035,” it stated. “A transition to a 100% zero-emission vehicles transportation sector is critical to reducing not only (greenhouse gas) emissions, but smog-forming pollution and particulate matter, as well.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police are requesting the public's help finding Courtney Wayman. (Tooele City Police Department)...

Eliza Pace

Police ask public for help finding missing man from Tooele

The Tooele City Police Department is looking for a man who has been missing since November. 

13 minutes ago

Former Salt Lake County District Attorney David Yocum on Dec. 7, 2006. Yocum died Friday at age 85....

Pat Reavy

Longtime Utah prosecutor David Yocom dies at age 85

Former Salt Lake County District Attorney David Yocom, who prosecuted some of Utah's highest profile cases during his four-decade career, has passed away.

25 minutes ago

Signage on display as the Intermountain Health Transplant Program celebrates its achievement of 414...

Brianna Chavez

Intermountain Health doctors performed 414 ‘record setting’ organ transplants in 2023

Last year was record setting year for the Intermountain Health Transplant Program, the hospital said Monday. A total of 414 organ transplants were performed in 2023, nearly half were kidney transplants.

3 hours ago

Pedro Pascal at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute)...

Larry D. Curtis

With an opening weekend loaded with celebrities, Utah’s Sundance fest moves toward second half

The first weekend of the Sundance Film Festival traditionally brings the stars, camera and media focus. What remains on Monday is a festival that continues to screen films in Park City and Salt Lake City through the weekend and tends to take on a bit more local feeling, with awards and sales and headlines still to come.

3 hours ago

A woman, 93, stands with a man...

Associated Press

At 94, June Squibb is a leading lady at last in the Sundance breakout ‘Thelma’

June Squibb is perhaps the busiest 94-year-old in Hollywood. This year alone she’ll voice a role in “Inside Out 2,” head to New York to star in Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut and film a television series that she can’t quite talk about just yet.

4 hours ago

FILE - A customer checks out a hand gun that is for sale and on display at SP firearms on June 23, ...

Eliza Pace

Bill offers teachers $500 to join gun training program and install gun safe in classroom

A bill introduced to the Utah Legislature would incentivize school teachers to keep a gun in the classroom in a biometric gun safe.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Governors, including Cox, ask Biden to alter ‘unrealistic’ electric vehicle requirements