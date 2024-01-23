On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH LEGISLATURE

Salt Lake City and SL County mayors warn of fallout from 2 controversial bills

Jan 22, 2024, 6:39 PM | Updated: 7:40 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill to overhaul Diversity Equity and Inclusion offices is moving quickly through the Legislature, along with a bill that assigns rules for transgender bathroom access.

They each passed a senate committee on Monday and just need a full Senate vote before moving to the governor’s desk.

These two bills have city and county leaders in Salt Lake City worried about their efforts to attract big events to Utah.

Mayors Jenny Wilson and Erin Mendenhall, both Democrats, say these bills send the wrong message about Utah’s diversity — and could be a red flag for Utah’s visitor economy, as well as major sporting events like Major League Baseball and the 2034 Olympics.

County mayor Wilson said the message of belonging is the message Utah should be sending as we are awarded the games.

Mendenhall, Salt Lake City’s mayor, echoed that.

“We call ourselves a welcoming, inclusive place that prizes diversity and celebrates each other,” she said. “And bills like these create division, they create shame, and they create separation. And it is antithetical to the good of this state to pass bills like these.”

She’s said she is also worried about the city’s ability to bring in businesses and their dollars.

“Corporations, festivals, sporting events, are looking at what states in the United States are doing right now around just these kinds of bills, and they vote with their dollars,” Mendenhall said.

“As Utahn’s we should all be concerned about the economic impact of bills like these that that can cost the state billions in economic investment, but especially it’s about the humanity of people,” Mendenhall said to KSL TV.

No “negative messages”

Majority Leader Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, said he hasn’t heard much chatter about risk to the Games or any professional sports.

“We don’t want them to be [impacted], we’re certainly not intending them to be,” Vickers said. “We’re certainly trying to do [these bills] in a more common sense approach. But at this point I have not heard any negative messages on that.”

Two years ago, Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game from Georgia over voting laws and in 2016 the NBA pulled its All-Star Game out of North Carolina over its transgender bathroom bill.

The International Olympic Committee’s feasibility assessment for Salt Lake City concluded that Utah has an opportunity to advance human rights issues with “championing diversity, inclusion, and unification through sport.”

(KSL TV)

It also cautioned monitoring on “racial and sexual orientation discrimination.”

Frasier Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake’s Committee for the Games, issued the following statement to KSL:

In following the IOC as well as our own principles as a bid committee, Salt Lake 2034 will always be inclusive, caring, as well as fair in our engagements with others.

“We’re talking 10 years out,” Vickers said. “Again, it’s not intended to infringe on anyone, it’s intended to do some protections, so we’ll see where it goes.”

Mendenhall was a bit more pessimistic.

“I don’t think anyone can accurately predict how broad the impact can be from this type of legislation,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Legislature

FILE - A customer checks out a hand gun that is for sale and on display at SP firearms on June 23, ...

Eliza Pace

Bill offers teachers $500 to join gun training program and install gun safe in classroom

A bill introduced to the Utah Legislature would incentivize school teachers to keep a gun in the classroom in a biometric gun safe.

10 hours ago

Hundreds of people are calling on the legislature to take bolder steps to protect the Great Salt La...

Brianna Chavez

Hundreds rally, calling on legislature to ‘Save our Great Salt Lake’

Hundreds of people are calling on the legislature to take bolder steps to protect the Great Salt Lake.

2 days ago

Rep. Katy Hall, R-South Ogden speaks about HB261 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 1...

Lindsay Aerts

Bill to replace DEI offices overwhelmingly passes Utah House

The bill to replace diversity, equity and inclusion offices in Utah's public schools is flying through the Utah legislature. It passed the House Friday morning and is expected be heard in a Senate committee by early next week.

3 days ago

Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, speaks about HB257 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. ...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox 

Truth Test: Lawmaker behind trans bathroom bill cites ‘predators’ but no evidence

The KSL Investigators fact-check claims about the impetus for a bathroom bill focused on transgender Utahns.

3 days ago

Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Transgender bathroom bill passes Utah House after tearful floor debate

Utah representatives gave approval on Friday to a controversial bill restricting bathroom access to transgender individuals in government facilities following an emotional back-and-forth in the House chamber — advancing the proposal to the Senate within the first week of the session.

3 days ago

Rep. Ryan Wilcox holding a baseball at the State Capitol....

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Legislature moving to help bring an MLB team to Utah

The Utah Legislature is also showing their support for an MLB team coming to the Beehive State.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Salt Lake City and SL County mayors warn of fallout from 2 controversial bills