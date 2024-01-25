On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump White House official Peter Navarro gets 4-month sentence for defying House Jan. 6 subpoena

Jan 25, 2024, 10:48 AM | Updated: 10:51 am

Peter Navarro, a former advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at the E. Barrett Pr...

Peter Navarro, a former advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on January 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. Navarro, who was found guilty of contempt of Congress in September of 2023 is attending his sentencing hearing. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY WHITEHURST AND MICHAEL KUNZELMAN


WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to four months behind bars.

He was the second Trump aide convicted of contempt of Congress charges, after former White House adviser Steve Bannon, who also got a four-month sentence but is free pending appeal.

Navarro was found guilty of defying a subpoena for documents and a deposition from the House Jan. 6 committee. He served as a White House trade adviser under then-President Donald Trump and later promoted the Republican’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

He has vowed to appeal the verdict, saying he couldn’t cooperate with the committee because Trump had invoked executive privilege. A judge barred him from making that argument at trial, however, finding that he didn’t show Trump had actually invoked it.

Navarro said in court before his sentencing Thursday that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack had led him to believe that it accepted his invocation of executive privilege. “Nobody in my position should be put in conflict between the legislative branch and the executive branch,” he told the judge.

The judge told Navarro that it took “chutzpah” for him to assert that he accepted responsibility for his actions while also suggesting that his prosecution was politically motivated. “You are not a victim. You are not the object of a political prosecution,” the judge said. “These are circumstances of your own making.

Navarro’s lawyers had advised him not to address the judge, but he said he wanted to speak after hearing the judge express disappointment in him. Responding to a question about why he didn’t initially seek a lawyer’s counsel, he told the judge, “I didn’t know what to do, sir.”

The judge is allowing Navarro’s defense to submit a written brief on the question of allowing him to remain free pending appeal.

Justice Department prosecutors said Navarro tried to “hide behind claims of privilege” even before he knew what the committee wanted, showing a “disdain” for the committee that should warrant a longer sentence. Prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence him to six months behind bars and impose a $200,000 fine.

Defense attorneys said Trump did claim executive privilege, putting Navarro in an “untenable position,” and they asked for a sentence of probation and a $100 fine.

Bannon, who also made executive-privilege arguments, was convicted of two counts.

Navarro’s sentencing comes after a judge rejected his bid for a new trial. His attorneys had argued that jurors may have been improperly influenced by political protesters outside the courthouse when they took a break from deliberations. Shortly after their break, the jurors found Navarro guilty of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress.

But U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta found that Navarro didn’t show that the eight-minute break had any effect on the September verdict. He found no protest was underway and no one approached the jurors — they interacted only with each other and the court officer assigned to accompany them.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Most parents expect to pay for their children until they become adults. But many say they are still...

Jeanne Sahadi, CNN

Many parents say they are still financially subsidizing their adult children

Many say they are still financially subsidizing their now-adult children, sometimes well into their late 20s and early 30s.

38 minutes ago

Lanny Smoot, a Disney Imagineer and Research Fellow, will be inducted into the National Inventors H...

Rikki Klaus, CNN

Lanny Smoot, Disney inventor behind live-action lightsaber, to be inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame

Lanny Smoot will be inducted into National Inventors Hall of Fame for multiple inventions including the live-action lightsaber.

2 hours ago

Police released this image of 17-year-old Shane Pryor, who they say escaped from custody in Philade...

Danny Freeman and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

A suspect in a killing escaped custody in Philadelphia while being transferred to a hospital, police say

A teenage suspect in a 2020 killing escaped from custody Wednesday while being transferred to a Philadelphia hospital.

3 hours ago

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun speaks briefly with reporters as he arrives for a meeting at the office of ...

David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer

FAA approves inspection process that could clear the way for grounded Boeing planes to fly again

Federal officials are clearing the way for grounded Boeing planes to resume flying.

7 hours ago

Darryl George, an 18-year-old junior, along with his lawyer, Allie Booker, left, and Texas state Re...

JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press

Texas school’s punishment of a Black student who wears his hair in locs is going to trial

A judge has ordered that a trial be held next month to determine whether a Black high school student in Texas can continue being punished by his district for refusing to change his hairstyle.

13 hours ago

A pregnant mother gave birth to her baby girl inside a rideshare vehicle in Miami, with the help of...

Patrick Chalvire, Sheldon Fox, Ruben Rosario, WSVN Miami

Mother gives birth to baby girl while in Lyft ride under an overpass — with help from cousin

A baby girl gave new meaning to “rush hour” after a mother gave birth inside a rideshare vehicle underneath Interstate 95 in North Miami, with help from her cousin and her Lyft driver.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Trump White House official Peter Navarro gets 4-month sentence for defying House Jan. 6 subpoena