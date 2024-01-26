On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Small plane crashes at Pineview Reservoir, leaving 2 stranded on ice

Jan 26, 2024, 1:14 PM | Updated: 2:50 pm

A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Cho...

A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ AND JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

HUNTSVILLE — Two men were able to escape to safety after their plane crashed and fell through the ice on Pineview Reservoir Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews responded to the Spring Creek inlet on the reservoir just before 1 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found the plane partially submerged in the icy water. Weber Fire District battalion chief Casey Naef said the plane’s two occupants were able to get out of the plane on their own.

“Reports that we got from the passengers was that they were doing touch-and-go’s on the ice and broke through the ice,” Naef said. “I’m assuming that they were just touching down briefly on the ice and lifting back off.”

A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A plane landed and fell through the ice on Pineview Reservoir Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.(Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A small plane made an emergency landing at Utah's Pineview Reservoir on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Chopper 5, KSL TV) A plane went down in Pineview Reservoir Friday. (Brett Wirick)

Naef told KSL.com that the men were being treated for cold exposure.

“They were pretty wet so we’re just trying to get them warmed up right now,” Naef said, adding that the fire department is wrapping up their side of the duties as they treat the occupants.

“But the airplane is still stuck in the ice, so that’s going to be a recovery process to get that recovered,” Naef said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Forest Service are investigating the crash.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police Vehicles at the Magna Police Precinct....

Alexander Campbell

Unified Police officer strikes child with vehicle

A child was struck by Unified Police officer's vehicle in Manga Friday afternoon.

38 minutes ago

A new bill introduced in the legislature would increase fines for speeding in school crossings from...

Daniel Woodruff

Lawmaker proposes bigger fines for speeding in Utah school zones

A Utah lawmaker is proposing substantially higher fines for speeding in a school zone.

1 hour ago

The crashed police motorcycle....

Michael Houck

St. George police officer is recovering after colliding with a yielding car

A St. George motorcycle officer was transported to the hospital after crashing into a car that yielded the wrong way Friday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Generic photo of a courtroom gavel...

Collin Leonard and Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Box Elder County Commission hopeful is charged in human trafficking case

A Tremonton rancher who is running for a Box Elder County Commission seat is facing a felony charge of human trafficking, accusing him of disturbing mistreatment of one of his workers, a Mexican national.

2 hours ago

The defendant authorities believe to be Nicholas Rossi arrives at Edinburgh Sheriff And Justice Of ...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Judge orders use of reasonable force after Rossi again refuses to attend hearing

Nicholas Rossi was a no-show at a scheduling hearing in Salt Lake County on Friday, after refusing to show in Utah County on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

13-year-old McKay who is battling neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer, that relies on platelet and...

Karah Brackin

Red Cross plans blood drive in honor of 13-year-old cancer patient

According to the American Red Cross, a blood and platelet shortage is happening nationwide that's affecting Utah families like Shae Hansen's.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Small plane crashes at Pineview Reservoir, leaving 2 stranded on ice