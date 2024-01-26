On the Site:
Stop For Students
UTAH LEGISLATURE

Utah House OKs final version of diversity, equity, inclusion bill; now it goes to Gov. Cox

Jan 26, 2024, 2:04 PM

Rep. Katy Hall...

Rep. Katy Hall, R-South Ogden, presents HB261 as Senate members of the Education Standing Committee hear comments at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday. The Utah House on Friday approved changes to the measure implemented by the Senate and it will now go to Gov. Spencer Cox for his consideration. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

BY TIM VANDENACK, KSL.COM 


SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers have reached accord on the proposed overhaul of diversity, equity and inclusion programming at the state’s public universities after about a week and a half of debate.

Following Friday’s Utah House vote approving changes to HB261 implemented by the Utah Senate, the measure goes for consideration to Gov. Spencer Cox, who’s indicated support for the change.

Utah Rep. Katy Hall, the chief sponsor of HB261, acknowledged the strong sentiments the measure has inspired — pro and con — and issued a call, of sorts, for reconciliation. Proponents say the measure would “level the playing field” for all university students in terms of access to assistance and support, while foes worry students of color and others who have traditionally benefited from diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives could take a hit.

“There is more work to be done. And it’s up to all of us, and all of the people in our communities as we move forward to treat each other with kindness and reach out to people in our communities and lift them up,” said Hall, R-South Ogden. “Lift up those who need it, no matter what their circumstances.”

HB261, coming amid the national debate over diversity, equity and inclusion programming, would expand such initiatives to all students, not just Black students and others from marginalized groups, the traditional focuses. It would also prohibit universities and other public entities from requiring “diversity statements” of job applicants and aim to foster “academic freedom” on college campuses.

The proposal stems in part from concerns, chiefly from conservatives, that diversity, equity and inclusion programming, by focusing on marginalized students, leaves out others who could benefit from such initiatives. Diversity, equity and inclusion backers, meantime, see dismantling and overhauling of the programming as a step back in the civil rights movement.

Rep. Angela Romero, R-Salt Lake City, has been one of the most vocal critics of HB261, and she reiterated her concerns ahead of Friday’s vote. The change, she argued, “doesn’t send the right message” to some.

“Again, I know many of you are doing this because you want to create a level playing field. But I’m telling you, the message is not the same to many of us out there in the community,” Romero said.

