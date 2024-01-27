U.S. national climbers talk Olympic competition

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 Paris Olympics will begin in six months, and many athletes from USA Climbing have already qualified and are looking forward to the Paris Games.

“I still don’t have words for it,” said Natalia Grossman.

Grossman is one of the climbers representing Team USA at the Paris Olympics this summer. She is from California and moved to Salt Lake City to train with the national team three and a half years ago.

Even though she has competed in international climbing competitions for several years, there is nothing like the Olympics.

In just six months, she will climb in the biggest event of her life, but says she doesn’t feel any pressure.

“My goal has always just been to be there, so I’m not like, I want to win. If that happened, that would be cool. But I just want to do my best and have the best outcome I can have,” Grossman said.

Jesse Grupper also moved to Salt Lake City to train with the US national team. He is from New Jersey and qualified for the Paris Olympics a few months ago.

“It was an absolute thrill for me. I’m still riding on cloud nine, I would have to say,” Grupper said.

Grupper and his whole family love the Olympic Games.

“Ever since I was a kid, looking at the TV screen watching the Olympics, it was always a dream for me,” he said. “It is so unreal that it actually happened.”

All the years of Grupper’s hard work and dedication have made him an Olympian. It’s a title he’ll have for the rest of his life.

“It’s insane, for sure,” Grupper said. “I am just really appreciative of the whole journey, and just every day, getting to focus on just being the best climber that I can and the best person that I can. Having that opportunity and seeing where it’s gotten me is just incredible.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be broadcast on KSL TV.