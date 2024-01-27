On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUMMER GAMES

U.S. national climbers talk Olympic competition

Jan 26, 2024, 6:49 PM

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 Paris Olympics will begin in six months, and many athletes from USA Climbing have already qualified and are looking forward to the Paris Games.

“I still don’t have words for it,” said Natalia Grossman.

Grossman is one of the climbers representing Team USA at the Paris Olympics this summer. She is from California and moved to Salt Lake City to train with the national team three and a half years ago.

Even though she has competed in international climbing competitions for several years, there is nothing like the Olympics.

Natalia Grossman talks about olympic competition.

Natalia Grossman talks to Alex Cabrero in an interview. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV)

In just six months, she will climb in the biggest event of her life, but says she doesn’t feel any pressure.

“My goal has always just been to be there, so I’m not like, I want to win. If that happened, that would be cool. But I just want to do my best and have the best outcome I can have,” Grossman said.

Jesse Grupper also moved to Salt Lake City to train with the US national team. He is from New Jersey and qualified for the Paris Olympics a few months ago.

“It was an absolute thrill for me. I’m still riding on cloud nine, I would have to say,” Grupper said.

Jesse Grupper talks about Olympic competition.

Jesse Grupper talks olympics with Alex Cabrero. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV News)

Grupper and his whole family love the Olympic Games.

“Ever since I was a kid, looking at the TV screen watching the Olympics, it was always a dream for me,” he said. “It is so unreal that it actually happened.”

All the years of Grupper’s hard work and dedication have made him an Olympian. It’s a title he’ll have for the rest of his life.

“It’s insane, for sure,” Grupper said. “I am just really appreciative of the whole journey, and just every day, getting to focus on just being the best climber that I can and the best person that I can. Having that opportunity and seeing where it’s gotten me is just incredible.”

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be broadcast on KSL TV.

KSL 5 TV Live

Summer Games

FILE: The Olympic Rings sit on display outside the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Headquarte...

Alex Cabrero

SLC Olympic committee meets with IOC’s Future Host Commission

Tuesday could mark a big day in the efforts to bring the Olympics back to Utah as Salt Lake's committee meets with the International Olympic Committee to prove Utah has everything in place to get the bid.

2 months ago

Jesse Grupper, a Salt Lake City climber qualified to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Alex Cabr...

Alex Cabrero and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

SLC climber qualifies for Paris Olympics

An SLC climber just became an Olympic athlete, with a win at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

3 months ago

French judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou gestures during an interview with The Associated-Press in Paris, ...

John Leicester, Associated Press

Pioneering mothers are breaking down barriers to breastfeeding in Olympic sports

Breastfeeding and high-performance sports were long an almost impossible combination for top female athletes.

6 months ago

Natalie Grossman...

Alex Cabrero

Utah climbers focus on making Team USA one year out from Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony is exactly one year away and Utah climber Natalie Grossman doesn't even want to think about it.

6 months ago

Swans stand in the River Seine in Paris, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. A costly and complex clean-up is...

Jon Leicester

Fancy a dip? An Olympic reboot for Paris’ toxic River Seine

A costly and complex clean-up is resuscitating the River Seine just in time for it to play a starring role in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

10 months ago

One the of climbers in the training camp climbing a wall. (KSL-TV's Alex Cabrero)...

Alex Cabrero

USA Climbing Camp for Paris 2024 begins in Salt Lake City

As the Summer 2024 Olympic Games draws closer, those athletes looking to participate begin their training. 

1 year ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

U.S. national climbers talk Olympic competition