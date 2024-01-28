Traffic in part of Salt Lake City closed for a time Saturday night due to a fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic in part of Salt Lake City was closed Saturday night due to a fire.

Traffic in the area of 150 South and State Street was shut down as fire engines responded to the scene.

However, Salt Lake City Fire tells KSL the fire was coming from a trash can near a building. Smoke was scene on the first and second floors of the building.

Fire officials also tell KSL that there were no injuries, and the building was not evacuated.

The Utah Department of Transportation says traffic was expected to be back open by 10:30 p.m.