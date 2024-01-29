On the Site:
Taylor Swift greets Super Bowl-bound Travis Kelce with a kiss after Chiefs win the AFC title game

Jan 28, 2024, 6:32 PM

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL footbal...

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN WHYNO, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift might be Super Bowl-bound.

The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in two weeks after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

Swift watched the game from a suite and joined Kelce on the field afterward to celebrate, greeting him with a kiss, a long embrace and another smooch.

Swift could be seen cheering and jumping up and down from her suite in the corner of the stadium after Kelce caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes midway through the first quarter. It came in the end zone at the same end of the stadium as Swift, who was watching the game with Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce among others.

Lots worth celebrating over

Their celebrations were plentiful, as Kelce finished with 11 catches for 116 yards, in the process breaking Jerry Rice’s record for the most receptions in postseason play.

Swift’s “Eras Tour” schedule might be the only thing that endangers her being at Allegiant Stadium when the Chiefs face either the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Swift has concerts scheduled for Tokyo on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10.

She was shown early and often during the AFC title game. CBS cut to Swift while advertising its upcoming Grammy Awards broadcast and showed her again after Kelce made a big catch in the second quarter.

Kelce, a four-time All-Pro tight end and two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, now has three TD catches this postseason. He had two last week in Kansas City’s divisional round victory at Buffalo, with Swift in attendance.

Swift has been a regular at Kelce’s games this season, bringing the league even more attention from fans of one of the biggest entertainment stars in the world.

Jason Kelce stole the show in Buffalo, celebrating shirtless and bringing a young girl to get a photo with Swift. He was more subdued and fully clothed in the suite in Baltimore during the first half, wearing a Chiefs winter hat on his head, and high-fiving others after big plays.

