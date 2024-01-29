Jay Leno petitions for conservatorship of his wife’s estate as she lives with dementia

(CNN) — Jay Leno has filed a petition requesting a conservatorship over his wife Mavis Leno’s estate on Friday, according to a copy of the petition obtained by CNN.

Filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, the petition states that Jay Leno is requesting to establish a conservatorship for his wife so that he can execute an estate plan on her behalf as she suffers from dementia.

He is requesting to be appointed conservator “for the sole purpose of filing a petition for substituted judgment on her behalf in order to ensure her desires concerning the disposition of her assets upon her death are realized.”

CNN has reached out to a representative for Jay Leno for comment.

The execution of Mavis Leno’s estate plan is something that the 73-year-old comedian and former “Tonight Show” host states in the filing he believes she “would execute if she had the capacity to do so.”

The couple have been married for more than 43 years. According to the filing, Jay Leno has primarily managed their finances throughout their marriage and that he’ll continue to do so.

The couple has been photographed at comedy shows together in Los Angeles in recent months.