On the Site:
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP (NEW)

UK judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’

Feb 1, 2024, 1:13 PM | Updated: 3:17 pm

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a campaign stop in Rochester...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a campaign stop in Rochester, N.H., Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LONDON (AP) — A judge in London on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by former U.S. President Donald Trump accusing a former British spy of making “shocking and scandalous claims” that were false and harmed his reputation.

Judge Karen Steyn said the case Trump filed against Orbis Business Intelligence should not go to trial. The company was founded by Christopher Steele, who created a dossier in 2016 that contained rumors and uncorroborated allegations that caused a political storm just before Trump’s inauguration.

Steele, who once ran the Russia desk for Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, was paid by Democrats to compile research that included salacious allegations that Russians could potentially use to blackmail Trump. Trump said the dossier was fake news and a political witch hunt.

The former president sought damages from Orbis for allegedly violating British data protection laws.

The firm sought to have the case thrown out.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP (New)

FILE - The FBI arrested three Florida residents on Saturday, the third anniversary of their alleged...

Associated Press

FBI arrests 3 in Florida on charges of assaulting officers in Jan. 6 insurrection

The FBI arrested three Florida residents on Saturday, the third anniversary of their alleged attack on Capitol police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

26 days ago

Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Hundreds of people charged with stormin...

Associated Press

To plead or not to plead? That is the question for hundreds of Capitol riot defendants

Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters charged with storming the U.S. Capitol have faced the same choice in the three years since the attack: either admit their guilt and accept the consequences or take their chances on a trial in hopes of securing a rare acquittal.

27 days ago

A police vehicle is parked on a road leading to the scene of a helicopter crash in Washington Towns...

Wayne Parry and Tassanee Vejpongsa

Philadelphia news helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer

Investigators were looking for evidence Wednesday of what caused a news helicopter to crash in the New Jersey Pinelands the night before, killing the pilot and photographer on board.

1 month ago

U.S. officials said Sunday two Navy SEALS missing for 10 days are dead. (Photo Belinda Alker, Mini...

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

US and Britain say their navies shot down 15 attack drones over the Red Sea

A U.S. warship shot down 14 suspected attack drones over the Red Sea on Saturday, and a Royal Navy destroyer downed another drone that was targeting commercial ships, the British and American militaries said.

2 months ago

Amber Gardner looks at the debris from a friend's destroyed house in the West Creek Farms neighborh...

Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods

Central Tennessee residents and emergency workers cleaned up Sunday from severe weekend storms and tornadoes that killed six people and sent dozens more to the hospital while damaging buildings, turning over vehicles and knocking out power to tens of thousands.

2 months ago

Italian Firefighters work on the balcony of a building of the San Giovanni Evangelista Hospital aft...

Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

A hospital fire near Rome kills at least 3 and causes an emergency evacuation of all patients

A fire broke out in a hospital on Rome's outskirts, killing at least three people and forcing the overnight evacuation of the smoke-filled facility and its nearly 200 patients, officials said Saturday.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

UK judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit over dossier containing ‘shocking and scandalous claims’