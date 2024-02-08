On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH LEGISLATURE

Here’s what the Utah legislature is doing to address air quality

Feb 7, 2024, 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah legislature is tackling multiple air quality bills, mainly related to long-term energy plans and cleaning up emissions; ones that would even give a tax break for switching to electric lawn equipment.

“I think we can do more there’s no question about it,” said Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Kaysville.

Representative Tyler Clancy, R-Provo has two related bills. The first, HB279 creates a hefty state plan to reduce emissions over the next decade.

“Our three major goals are clean, affordable and reliable,” he said.

Clancy said the state wants to rely on American-made energy to clean up emissions.

“If we think that we can kind of move our way out of this crisis by overregulating American innovation and then importing liquid natural gas from Russia or precious minerals for EVs from China, that’s not going to do that,” he said.

And right now, he said the federal government is cracking down on Utah to clean up the state’s air.

“If we don’t do anything, we’re continually being sued by the EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) and then we just kind of negotiate down to some sort of agreement. And that’s what we’re governed by. We would prefer to be governed by our own state here in Utah.”

His bill is still being negotiated, but he said the goal is not to be “too prescriptive” for industries and businesses while still meeting the goal of emission reduction.

“If the state of Utah were able to come together and create this plan, then we think that would impugn us from federal lawsuits. We’d be able to, you know, work with the different industry, work with different agencies in the state to make sure that we can follow that plan.”

Clancy’s other bill is run by Sen. Stephanie Pitcher, D-Salt Lake City. SB142 offers a tax credit for buying electric lawn equipment like lawn mowers or snowblowers.

“If you run that for a couple of hours, it’s the equivalent of driving a car from here to Kansas City, Missouri. So we think it’s a low-hanging fruit that we can save work on those clean, affordable, reliable energy sources and make sure that we’re investing in American products so that we can have a cleaner environment,” Clancy said.

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla also has a bill titled “Deisel Emission Reduction,” though the bill is not public yet. She wants to create a registry for non-motorized vehicles, which she admits are already ahead in using cleaner fuels.

“In 10 years, they will not be the problem, it will be buildings,” Escamilla said.

And a bipartisan bill with Democrat Andrews Stoddard and Republican Senator Kirk Cullimore, HB126 aims to put emissions caps on big polluters like large trucks made before 2010.

But, he says his bill is getting pushback.

“I think there’s still a lot of ma and pa operators there are trucks that are used for construction and road construction, stuff like that, and in the growing state that we are we can’t afford to impose massive hits on those types of companies,” Cullimore said.

Others, like Nate Blouin, D-Millcreek said the state is spending too much time railing against federal clean air rules. He cites some money that the Natural Resources Appropriations Committee asked to move from a fund addressing air quality over to a different fund that litigates potential suits against the state and a new law that allows the state to opt out of federal rules. Many believe it is a direct response to the federal Ozone transport rule.

“And so it’s concerning to me that that’s the direction we’re headed rather than spending our wealth steward ad dollars on lawsuits, I’d rather see them get spent on incentives and helping people make this transition, and helping the state do a better job of leading out there.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Legislature

Homes under construction...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah lawmakers eye changes to first-time homebuyer program

Utah's new first-time homebuyer program could soon be changing.

1 hour ago

House bills listed on the House floor. (KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts

NIL deals and golf course watering bills underscore transparency concerns

A bill to create parameters around how Utah's college athletes can use their NIL to make money is being worked on in the Utah Legislature.

1 day ago

FILE: (L-R) Co-teachers at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 Marisa Wiezel (who is related to the photograp...

Eliza Pace

Bills target maternity leave for teachers, one requires 3 weeks of paid maternity leave

One bill would require three weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers.

1 day ago

woman holds her pregnant belly under her shirt...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah lawmakers reject proposal to expand health coverage to more pregnant women

A push to expand health coverage for low-income pregnant women in Utah is not moving forward.

1 day ago

Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, and Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, speak about their new s...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Utah lawmakers want social media companies to ditch algorithmic feeds, limit time for minors

State lawmakers unveiled Monday their proposed changes to Utah's social media regulations, which would allow companies to avoid an assumption of harm.

2 days ago

Utah Legislators in chambers on Capitol HIll....

Lindsay Aerts

Here’s what you may have missed during week 3 of the Utah Legislature 

Legislators worked on capitol hill to work through bills in the third week of Utah's legislative session.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Here’s what the Utah legislature is doing to address air quality