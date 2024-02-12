On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Taylor Swift jumps for joy as Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in nail-biter game

Feb 11, 2024, 9:23 PM

(From left) Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in...

(From left) Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night. (Ezra Shaw, Getty Images)

(Ezra Shaw, Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALLI ROSENBLOOM, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is celebrating with Chiefs fans everywhere tonight.

Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs came up victorious in their Super Bowl battle against the San Francisco 49ers, a rollercoaster of a game that had Swift bringing her best sideline hype.

The teams were tied at 19 as the game went in overtime, but in the final seconds the Chiefs made a game-winning touchdown, bringing the final score to 25-22. It was the 7th longest game in NFL history.

Swift was seen overcome with joy after the win, buried in a group celebration that took place in the suite where she watched the game.

It was a long night for Chiefs fans, including Swift.

When the teams were tied earlier in the game, Swift was shown on the broadcast literally biting her nails.

At one point, the Chiefs took the lead after a key play late in the third quarter, causing Swift to share a jumpy group hug with actress Blake Lively and recording artist Ice Spice, who joined her at the game. It was just one example of the unbridled enthusiasm the pop star brought on Sunday.

Just before the tide turned for the Chiefs, the broadcast cut to Swift high-fiving and clapping as the team worked to pick up momentum during the third quarter.

Fewer cuts to Swift seemed to happen during the second half of the game, possibly because the Chiefs were struggling on the field until the team’s first touchdown.

Prior to that, in the second quarter, during a play that looked promising for the Chiefs, Swift was shown cheering with fervor. The Chiefs almost immediately turned the ball over.

In the first quarter, Swift appeared to be nervously swaying while laser focused on the game, then still scoreless.

There were moments when Swift appeared to loosen up, chugging her drink while featured on the jumbotron, according to footage taken from inside the field and posted to X by the NFL’s official account.

The pre-show performances

During the pre-show performances, Swift and Lively were seen on CBS’s broadcast holding onto each other while swaying back and forth to singer Post Malone’s performance of “America the Beautiful.”

Malone is a featured artist on Swift’s upcoming album “The Tortured Poets Department,” out on April 19.

After much speculation and meticulous calculations on the time it would take Taylor Swift to travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas, the superstar singer arrived at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl about two hours before kickoff.

She wore an all-black outfit, complimented by a red jacket and a necklace with a number 87 charm, a nod to Kelce’s number.

Swift was seen arriving at the stadium with Lively, Ice Spice and her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. Singer Lana Del Rey later joined Swift and friends in their suite.

Swift’s attendance at the game comes after she resumed the international leg of her record-breaking “Eras Tour” in Japan, where she just performed four sold-out shows at the Tokyo Dome.

Thanks to a 17-hour time difference, Swift was able to travel back to the US following her final show on Saturday night with plenty of time to spare before kick off.

The genesis of this superstar pairing was spawned by comments that Kelce made on his “New Heights” podcast in July, where he admitted that he attempted to give Swift his phone number during an “Eras Tour” concert he attended by way of a friendship bracelet.

Kelce and Swift have since revealed that they quietly began hanging out soon thereafter and by the time Swift attended her first game in September, they were already a couple.

Since September, in between breaks from tour, Swift has shown up to many of Kelce’s football games. The Super Bowl was Swift’s 13th game that she’s attended since then, which feels fitting given 13 is her self-proclaimed lucky number.

This game was the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years and they’re second consecutive Super Bowl win.

Usher was the headline performer at the halftime show.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Usher performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49e...

MARIA SHERMAN, The Associated Press

Review: Usher shines at star-studded 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

Usher emerged at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show seated on a throne, joined by a marching band and a trove of Vegas performers — but stayed its center.

3 hours ago

The Senate on Sunday moved one step closer to passing a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with assista...

Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson and Ted Barrett, CNN

Senate moves one step closer to passing package with aid to Ukraine and Israel despite Trump’s opposition

The Senate on Sunday took a step closer to passing a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with crucial assistance for Ukraine and Israel following a key vote to move the package forward – including with the support of 18 Republicans despite opposition from former President Donald Trump.

3 hours ago

FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Ky....

MARCIA DUNN, The Associated Press

Countdown begins for April’s total solar eclipse. What to know about watch parties and safe viewing

The sun is about to pull another disappearing act across North America, turning day into night during a total solar eclipse.

4 hours ago

This image provided by BMW shows the BMW 2024 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (BMW via AP)...

WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS, The Associated Press

Ready for this year’s Super Bowl commercials?

Super Bowl Sunday is here — and, as always, there's a vast roster of advertisers ready to vie for fans' attention during game breaks.

4 hours ago

Ice Spice, from left, Ashley Avignone Taylor Swift and Blake Lively react during the first half of ...

DAVE SKRETTA, The Associated Press

Taylor Swift cheering at Super Bowl as she watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the 49ers

Taylor Swift has made it to the Super Bowl. Over an hour before kickoff, Swift was spotted speaking with Philadelphia Eagles' star Jason Kelce and later, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a private box at Allegiant Stadium.

5 hours ago

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, pictured here on Feb. 1, is taken to the hospital for an "emergency...

Oren Liebermann, CNN

Defense Secretary Austin taken to hospital and administration officials notified, Pentagon says

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for symptoms “suggesting an emergent bladder issue,” and administration officials have been notified, the Pentagon said Sunday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

Taylor Swift jumps for joy as Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in nail-biter game