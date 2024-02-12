Taylor Swift jumps for joy as Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in nail-biter game

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is celebrating with Chiefs fans everywhere tonight.

Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs came up victorious in their Super Bowl battle against the San Francisco 49ers, a rollercoaster of a game that had Swift bringing her best sideline hype.

The teams were tied at 19 as the game went in overtime, but in the final seconds the Chiefs made a game-winning touchdown, bringing the final score to 25-22. It was the 7th longest game in NFL history.

Swift was seen overcome with joy after the win, buried in a group celebration that took place in the suite where she watched the game.

It was a long night for Chiefs fans, including Swift.

When the teams were tied earlier in the game, Swift was shown on the broadcast literally biting her nails.

At one point, the Chiefs took the lead after a key play late in the third quarter, causing Swift to share a jumpy group hug with actress Blake Lively and recording artist Ice Spice, who joined her at the game. It was just one example of the unbridled enthusiasm the pop star brought on Sunday.

Just before the tide turned for the Chiefs, the broadcast cut to Swift high-fiving and clapping as the team worked to pick up momentum during the third quarter.

Fewer cuts to Swift seemed to happen during the second half of the game, possibly because the Chiefs were struggling on the field until the team’s first touchdown.

Prior to that, in the second quarter, during a play that looked promising for the Chiefs, Swift was shown cheering with fervor. The Chiefs almost immediately turned the ball over.

In the first quarter, Swift appeared to be nervously swaying while laser focused on the game, then still scoreless.

There were moments when Swift appeared to loosen up, chugging her drink while featured on the jumbotron, according to footage taken from inside the field and posted to X by the NFL’s official account.

The pre-show performances

During the pre-show performances, Swift and Lively were seen on CBS’s broadcast holding onto each other while swaying back and forth to singer Post Malone’s performance of “America the Beautiful.”

Malone is a featured artist on Swift’s upcoming album “The Tortured Poets Department,” out on April 19.

After much speculation and meticulous calculations on the time it would take Taylor Swift to travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas, the superstar singer arrived at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl about two hours before kickoff.

She wore an all-black outfit, complimented by a red jacket and a necklace with a number 87 charm, a nod to Kelce’s number.

Swift was seen arriving at the stadium with Lively, Ice Spice and her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. Singer Lana Del Rey later joined Swift and friends in their suite.

Swift’s attendance at the game comes after she resumed the international leg of her record-breaking “Eras Tour” in Japan, where she just performed four sold-out shows at the Tokyo Dome.

Thanks to a 17-hour time difference, Swift was able to travel back to the US following her final show on Saturday night with plenty of time to spare before kick off.

The genesis of this superstar pairing was spawned by comments that Kelce made on his “New Heights” podcast in July, where he admitted that he attempted to give Swift his phone number during an “Eras Tour” concert he attended by way of a friendship bracelet.

Kelce and Swift have since revealed that they quietly began hanging out soon thereafter and by the time Swift attended her first game in September, they were already a couple.

Since September, in between breaks from tour, Swift has shown up to many of Kelce’s football games. The Super Bowl was Swift’s 13th game that she’s attended since then, which feels fitting given 13 is her self-proclaimed lucky number.

This game was the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years and they’re second consecutive Super Bowl win.

Usher was the headline performer at the halftime show.