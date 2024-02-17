Reward being offered in case of vandalism at Grantsville City Cemetery

GRANTSVILLE — An reward for information on widespread vandalism in the Grantsville City Cemetery earlier this week has topped $850.

KSL TV has been told that the donations have come from a local memorial service business as well as private citizens.

Grantsville Mayor Neil Critchlow told KSL Saturday morning that the city is still finding damaged headstones. He says they don’t have a final number of damaged headstones.

On Thursday, Susan Orifici and her mother Madge Hogan came to the cemetery to to visit the gravesite of a family member.

As the two looked around they noticed some sandstone headstones had been toppled over and some even broken.

Police were immediately identified and opened an investigation. Other people with loved loves buried in the cemetery arrived after Thursday to see the damage for themselves.

“It just breaks my heart, because I’m 80 years old and I’ve got a wife that’s buried here,” said John Cook to KSL. “And if they’d ever mess with my wife’s headstone, I know I’d go crazy.”

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Grantsville Police Department at 435-884-6881.