London comedy musical spoofing Gwyneth Paltrow court case is coming to Utah

PARK CITY — A London comedy musical spoofing last year’s infamous Gwyneth Paltrow Utah court case is coming to the city where the story began after the play’s run in the United Kingdom came to an end.

“Gwyneth Goes Skiing” is set to make its American debut at Park City’s Egyptian Theatre, Awkward Productions, the show’s production company, announced on Monday. It’s not clear yet when the show will premiere or if there will be multiple dates.

The play centers around the bizarre legal case between Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, a Utah resident who sued the actor in 2019 claiming that she injured him in a ski collision at Deer Valley Resort in 2019.

A jury sided with Paltrow last year, awarding her $1 through a countersuit she filed against Sanderson.

The trial sparked all sorts of pop culture and social media fodder, including the launch of the London play at a venue known for putting on fringe plays and offbeat comedies.

With reviews claiming the show is “gloriously ridiculous” and “signature nonsense,” the show fared well enough that it was extended into this year. Awkward Productions posted on social media that it ended its London run just last week.

Variety, which broke the news about an American performance, reported that show creators Linus Karp and Joseph Martin will continue to play Paltrow and Sanderson in the Utah version of the play. “Glee” alum Darren Criss and comedian and actor Cat Cohen are new additions to the cast, the outlet added.

Music written by Leland, from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will remain a part of the show. Members of the audience will also play the jury as was the case in the United Kingdom version.

It’s not much of a surprise that Utah landed the American debut of the strange play. Karp and Martin told Deseret News columnist Meg Walter in December that they wanted to bring the show to the Beehive State and were, at the time, working on that process for a show in spring.

“I still know very little about Utah as a place,” Martin said. “I would love to visit.”