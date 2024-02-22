On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH LEGISLATURE

Utah Legislature unveils plan to help finance new MLB stadium

Feb 21, 2024, 6:49 PM | Updated: 7:26 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature has unveiled a plan to help build a stadium to bring a Major League Baseball team to Utah.

And while it’s giving some people heartburn over using taxpayer money for it, lawmakers say it’s a reinvestment into Salt Lake’s west side and they believe taxes from out-of-state visitors will largely fund it.

The state is not just cutting a check to fund a stadium, rather a newly released bill, HB562 proposes setting up a specific entertainment district from Interstate 80 between 1000 West and Redwood Road.

A board will govern it, which can levy a host of taxes to raise that money. That board is made up of appointees by the governor, House speaker, Senate president, one Salt Lake Council member and one Fairpark board member.

Hotel taxes would go up statewide, but lawmakers say that will help fund emergency services for rural areas.

The bill allows for an increase in transient room taxes, as well as things like rental car taxes. Other taxes under the bill include an energy sales and use tax, a telecommunications license tax, a resort communities’ sales and use tax, and an accommodations and services tax.

“All the money that will be used is money that we think will be generated from the increased activity that will come to Utah. So, it’s basically a transit room tax, which is hotels and car rental tax and then tax within the project area,” Senate President Stuart Adams said. “So, we believe that will, actually, the baseball stadium will actually create more revenue than we will pay, and out-of-state residents will pay for it.”

The plan also includes using any property taxes generated by the proposed development to pay for infrastructure and other amenities within this specific Fairpark district. Adams said they see this plan as an investment in the area.

“A rising tide lifts all boats and I think you’ll see the tide rise,” he said.

The money that gets raised is then lent to the owners of the team, the Larry H. Miller Group, to build the stadium. The team owners will then pay to rent the stadium back from the state. The group has additionally kicked in their own $3.5 billion, but the state will own the stadium.

“We negotiated the fact we will own the stadium. That’s a big deal,” Adams said.

As it’s written right now, the bill provides bonding for “half the actual cost” of developing and constructing the stadium. It must have at least 30,000 seats, parking, lighting, plazas and open space. The bill also states that if the team leaves the area before 30 years, the team owners would have to repay the district for the taxpayer money it used.

Lawmakers only have seven working days left to make any tweaks to this bill and pass it before the end of the legislative session.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Legislature

Utah Capitol building...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com and Lindsay Aerts, KSL-TV

Bill to ‘simplify’ lawsuit over Utah’s abortion trigger ban passes House committee

The Utah legislature is advancing a bill that would undo the law that banned Utah's abortion clinics from getting licenses. That law is currently on hold anyway while it's tied up in a lawsuit.

1 day ago

Eye check...

Emma Benson

Bill would lower qualifications to perform some eye surgeries

Everyone deserves quality access to eyecare – but a bill making its way through the Utah legislature is causing some controversy. 

4 days ago

significant shift is coming for candidates who have to gather signatures to get on the ballot -- a ...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Legislature approves candidate signature gathering change

A significant shift is coming for candidates who have to gather signatures to get on the ballot -- a state-approved app allowing them to verify a voter's eligibility in real-time.

5 days ago

Tuesday February 9, 2006. Photo by Scott G. Winterton / Deseret Morning News.The Ten Commandments m...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah House committee approves Ten Commandments bill despite constitutional concerns

A Utah lawmaker is no longer pushing for public schools to display a copy of the Ten Commandments but wants to add other biblical precepts and the Magna Carta to the curriculum.

6 days ago

Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline did not attend the scheduled meeting at the Capi...

Lindsay Aerts and Michael Houck

Utah State Board of Education votes to strip Natalie Cline of board powers, asks her to resign

After a nearly two-hour closed-door session, the Utah State Board of Education voted to strip Natalie Cline of virtually all of her powers.

7 days ago

Natalie Cline (Utah State Board of Education)...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah House Majority met with Natalie Cline, USBE votes on punishment

Utah House of Representatives Majority leadership has met with Natalie Cline, as they mull a possible punishment for a controversial post that Cline made last week.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Legislature unveils plan to help finance new MLB stadium