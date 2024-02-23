On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH LEGISLATURE

Legislature seeks to bar attorney general from private law practice while in office

Feb 23, 2024, 11:40 AM

Utah lawmakers have advanced a bill that would prohibit the Utah attorney general from engaging in ...

Utah lawmakers have advanced a bill that would prohibit the Utah attorney general from engaging in private practice while in office. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah law prevents most elected attorneys in the state from working in private practice while in office. The prohibition applies to county attorneys as well as staffers who work for the state attorney general’s office. But the state’s top law enforcement — the attorney general — is under no such restriction.

That appears likely to change thanks to a bill to prevent the attorney general from practicing law privately while in office, which has received broad support from the Utah House of Representatives and a Senate committee.

Rep. Andrew Stoddard, D-Sandy, said he’s been “sitting” on the bill for a couple of years and hasn’t previously had the “bandwidth” to run it in previous sessions. In light of recent intense scrutiny of Attorney General Sean Reyes’ relationship with anti-human trafficking activist Tim Ballard — who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault during his time as CEO of Operation Underground Railroad — Stoddard said he feels there is the political will in the Legislature to do something he’s long thought is a good policy.

“I just haven’t had the bandwidth to do it, nor did I think the body would be interested,” he told KSL.com Thursday, after HB380 was approved by a Senate committee. “But I think given everything that has happened over the last six months, it was one that I felt comfortable running and felt like I could actually get through.”

Stoddard said the bill isn’t specifically directed at Reyes’ connections to Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad, but said if passed, it could limit future potential conflicts of interest — after a lawsuit accused Reyes of acting as “de facto general counsel” for Operation Underground Railroad while in office.

As for the timing, Stoddard said, “As a Democrat, I’ve got to take advantage of any tailwinds I can get.”

Amid scrutiny of Reyes in October, lawmakers floated other potential changes to how the office functions and instructed legislative auditors to examine whether Reyes’ relationship with Ballard impacted his work as attorney general. State Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, said at the time he was considering a constitutional amendment to change the attorney general to an appointed, rather than elected, position.

McKell said any potential constitutional amendment on the issue wouldn’t be put before the voters until at least 2028, and no such bill has been introduced this session.

Stoddard, a city prosecutor, said his bill makes the rules for elected attorneys uniform across the state, and he doesn’t expect any major opposition as the bill advances to the Senate floor.

“We want people who can come in with as few conflicts as possible, and we don’t want them creating conflicts while serving as the attorney for our state,” he said. “Ethically … I think it’s good policy.”

Having received unanimous support from the House last Friday, HB380 passed the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee with a 4-0 vote on Thursday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Legislature

Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke on an advertisement for the ConneXions program....

Shelby Lofton

Life coaching regulations under consideration following Hildebrandt case

A bill regulating life coaching programs in Utah is on hold to give the Utah Division of Professional Licensing more time to study the profession.

15 hours ago

Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, react to a reporter’s qu...

Daniella Rivera and Annie Knox, KSL TV

‘More secrecy’: Utah lawmakers advance bills targeting government transparency

Several bills would chip away at government transparency in Utah, including one proposal that’s a direct response to KSL’s fight for public records. A First Amendment attorney says he’s alarmed.

16 hours ago

The Larry H. Miller Company and Miller family unveiled renderings for the Power District, a nearly ...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Legislature unveils plan to help finance new MLB stadium

Utah's taxpayer funds are intertwined in a new bill proposed to fund a stadium that will help bring a Major League Baseball team to Utah. State leaders think the investment will pay off.

2 days ago

Utah Capitol building...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com and Lindsay Aerts, KSL-TV

Bill to ‘simplify’ lawsuit over Utah’s abortion trigger ban passes House committee

The Utah legislature is advancing a bill that would undo the law that banned Utah's abortion clinics from getting licenses. That law is currently on hold anyway while it's tied up in a lawsuit.

3 days ago

Eye check...

Emma Benson

Bill would lower qualifications to perform some eye surgeries

Everyone deserves quality access to eyecare – but a bill making its way through the Utah legislature is causing some controversy. 

6 days ago

significant shift is coming for candidates who have to gather signatures to get on the ballot -- a ...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah Legislature approves candidate signature gathering change

A significant shift is coming for candidates who have to gather signatures to get on the ballot -- a state-approved app allowing them to verify a voter's eligibility in real-time.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Legislature seeks to bar attorney general from private law practice while in office