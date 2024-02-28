On the Site:
Utah Legislature approves Fairpark District, framework for MLB ballpark funding

Feb 28, 2024, 11:41 AM

A conceptional rendering of a proposed Major League Baseball stadium, located within the Power District in Salt Lake City. A bill setting up state funds for a possible stadium passed the Utah Legislature Wednesday. (Larry H. Miller Company)

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers have decided that an amended version of a bill setting up a Fairpark area investment district and setting up the framework for state funding of a possible Major League Baseball stadium is a home run.

Members of the Utah Senate voted 25-4 on Wednesday to approve second substitute HB562. The vote came less than 24 hours after the House of Representatives voted 51-21 to advance the bill to the Senate.

Both votes occurred after Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, the bill’s sponsor, unveiled final tweaks to the measure, giving a member of the Westside Coalition a seat on a board overseeing the district.

He also removed a statewide increase to the transient room tax to fund the stadium, should Utah land a Major League Baseball team by mid-2032.

That portion of the bill is only triggered if Utah lands a team, which may ultimately come down to MLB’s decision to expand. Instead, sales tax collected within the district — expected to increase as the land is redeveloped — would help pay the up to $900 million the state could offer an MLB owner for a stadium.

The law also guarantees that “Utah” will be included in a future team’s name.

The bill now heads to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk for signing. The governor has until March 21 to sign or veto any bills from this year’s session.

This story will be updated.

