Utah Legislature approves Fairpark District, framework for MLB ballpark funding

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers have decided that an amended version of a bill setting up a Fairpark area investment district and setting up the framework for state funding of a possible Major League Baseball stadium is a home run.

Members of the Utah Senate voted 25-4 on Wednesday to approve second substitute HB562. The vote came less than 24 hours after the House of Representatives voted 51-21 to advance the bill to the Senate.

Both votes occurred after Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, the bill’s sponsor, unveiled final tweaks to the measure, giving a member of the Westside Coalition a seat on a board overseeing the district.

He also removed a statewide increase to the transient room tax to fund the stadium, should Utah land a Major League Baseball team by mid-2032.

That portion of the bill is only triggered if Utah lands a team, which may ultimately come down to MLB’s decision to expand. Instead, sales tax collected within the district — expected to increase as the land is redeveloped — would help pay the up to $900 million the state could offer an MLB owner for a stadium.

The law also guarantees that “Utah” will be included in a future team’s name.

The bill now heads to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk for signing. The governor has until March 21 to sign or veto any bills from this year’s session.

