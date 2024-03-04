On the Site:
61,000 pounds of Trader Joe’s chicken soup dumplings recalled due to possible contamination with hard plastic

Mar 4, 2024, 2:46 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm

Thousands of pounds of Trader Joe's chicken soup dumplings have been recalled due to possible conta...

Thousands of pounds of Trader Joe's chicken soup dumplings have been recalled due to possible contamination with hard plastic from a permanent marker. Mandatory Credit: USDA via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JAMIE GUMBRECHT, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — More than 61,000 pounds Trader Joe’s steamed chicken soup dumplings are being recalled due to possible contamination with hard plastic from a permanent marker.

The dumplings were produced by CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation in California on December 7 and shipped to Trader Joe’s locations nationwide, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled products are Trader Joe’s Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings sold in 6-ounce boxes with plastic trays. They have lot codes 03.07.25.C1-1 and 03.07.25.C1-2 printed on the side of the box and say P-46009 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The manufacturer received complaints from consumers who found hard plastic in the dumplings.  USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” it said in a news release. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers can contact CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation’s Consumer Experience Department at 800-544-6855.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

