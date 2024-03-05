On the Site:
SUPER TUESDAY: Find your voting location here
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Dartmouth basketball team votes to join the first college athletics union

Mar 5, 2024, 1:13 PM | Updated: 1:17 pm

Romeo Myrthil (left) and Cade Haskins (right) from Dartmouth men's basketball team during a game on...

Romeo Myrthil (left) and Cade Haskins (right) from Dartmouth men's basketball team during a game on February 16 between Dartmouth and Columbia University in New York City. (Laura Oliverio, CNN)

(Laura Oliverio, CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS ISIDORE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Members of the Dartmouth College men’s basketball team Tuesday became the first college athletes to vote to join a union, a significant milestone in the rapidly changing business for collegiate sports.

The team members voted 13-2 in favor of the union, according to the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees union representation votes for private employers.

The affirmative vote does not automatically mean that there will be a union for members of the the team. Dartmouth has already indicated it will appeal the decision by the NLRB to recognize the players as employees who are eligible to join a union.

“We have productive relationships with so many unions. We believe our athletes are students,” Dartmouth President Sian Beilock told CNN’s Poppy Harlow in an interview last month. “We don’t give athletic scholarships. We are student-athletes here, and we believe our students should be thought of in that way.”

But a regional director of the NLRB ruled that the players are employees because Dartmouth “has the right to control the work performed by the Dartmouth men’s basketball team, and the players perform that work in exchange for compensation.”

What the compensation includes

That compensation includes “room and board for part of the year, equipment, apparel, tickets to both home and road games, footwear, access to nutrition and medical professionals, exclusive use of certain facilities, and academic support,” according to the NLRB regional director’s findings.

Tuesday’s vote is a significant one, with the potential to greatly reshape the landscape of college sports in America, especially in the two sports that produce the most revenue – football and basketball.

Together the 352 schools that play in Division I conferences reported that those two sports alone produced revenue of $7.9 billion during the last school year, according to data compiled by the Department of Education. Overall Division I athletics generated nearly $17.5 billion in revenue in 2022, according to a National Collegiate Athletic Association report.

The NCAA has long sought to prohibit students from receiving any compensation for athletics, other than scholarships and some modest stipend money. But the Supreme Court opened the door for greater compensation for student athletes in 2021 when it ruled unanimously that NCAA rules prohibiting compensation to student athletes violated antitrust laws.

Professional sports

Professional sports is one of the most heavily unionized sectors in the US economy, with most pro athletes in the four major team sports – football, basketball, baseball and hockey – being members of unions. They are among the best paid union members in the country.

While the pay level of most professional athletes is negotiated between the teams and the players or their agents, not the union, the unions and the leagues agree on contracts that set the terms of the negotiations and make the multi-million dollar contracts possible.

Professional athletes in one of the four major North American sports leagues make a minimum salary of between $740,000 a year in baseball to $1.1 million a year in the National Basketball Association, assuming they stay on a roster of one of those teams for an entire season.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

President Joe Biden said the US would pull out “every stop” to get more aid into Gaza. Biden is...

Oren Liebermann and Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

US and Jordanian forces airdrop aid into Gaza

The United States and Jordan air-dropped humanitarian aid into Gaza.

12 minutes ago

Credit card fees...

Matt Egan, CNN

Credit card late fees capped at $8 as part of Biden crackdown on junk fees

Federal regulators finalized a rule on Tuesday to cap most credit card late fees at $8 as part of a broader push by the Biden administration to eliminate junk fees.

15 minutes ago

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs committee heari...

Kara Scannell, CNN

Sen. Bob Menendez hit with new conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was indicted Tuesday on a dozen new criminal charges related to a years-long bribery scheme involving the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

18 minutes ago

Kyrsten Sinema...

Manu Raju, Clare Foran, Morgan Rimmer, Lauren Fox, Molly English and Betsy Klein, CNN

Kyrsten Sinema announces she is retiring from the Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona independent, announced Tuesday she will leave the Senate at the end of her term this year, a move that will shake up the battle for control of the chamber in November and remove a key player who has been central to major negotiations in Congress.

1 hour ago

Replacing both diet and added sugar sodas with water is best to reduce chances of atrial fibrillati...

Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Diet drinks may boost risk of dangerous heart condition by 20%, study says

Drinking one medium-sized fast-food diet soda a day raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat a new study showed.

1 hour ago

Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel delivers remarks before the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Deba...

Suzanne Bates, Deseret News

Trump says Republican Party is ‘getting rid of the Romneys’

At a rally in Virginia Saturday, former President Donald Trump said the ‘Make America Great Again’ movement, referred to as MAGA, is taking over the Republican Party, and ridding the party of people like the “Romneys.”

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Dartmouth basketball team votes to join the first college athletics union