NATIONAL NEWS

Ryan Gosling rocks the Oscars stage with kenergetic ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance

Mar 10, 2024, 8:29 PM

BY ALLI ROSENBLOOM AND LISA FRANCE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Gosling brought his “Kenergy” to a new level on Sunday while performing his Oscar-nominated song “I’m Just Ken” during the Academy Awards ceremony.

The actor’s performance of the banger, a popular song from the film “Barbie,” couldn’t have been more eagerly awaited, and boy did he deliver.

Amid an explosion of pink and rhinestones, Gosling sported Barbie-inspired sunglasses and was at the center of the performance that featured a flurry of backup dancers including his “Barbie” costars Simu Liu and Ben Kingsley-Adair – who all played versions of Ken in the film.

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, who composed the guitar instrumentation on the song, made a surprise appearance on stage for a rollicking guitar solo.

At one point, Gosling stepped out into the crowd and found his “Barbie” co-stars, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig, who all helped Gosling sing his song when he pointed the mic toward them.

And as he passed by his “La La Land” co-star Emma Stone, he gave her the mic to sing a line – which she did, impressively, word-for-word.

“Barbie” was a box office hit last year and snagged Gosling a best supporting actor nod for his role as Ken.

He also became a breakout music star thanks to the playful single, which hit the charts after it was released.

The song was nominated for a best original song Oscar, and Gosling was also joined by “I’m Just Ken” co-composer Mark Ronson for the performance.

While the performance was a total smash, the song ended up losing out to Billie Eilish and Finneas original song “What Was I Made For,” a track also written for the “Barbie” movie.

Ryan Gosling rocks the Oscars stage with kenergetic ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance