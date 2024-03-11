5 people, including a juvenile, killed in Virginia plane crash, officials say

(CNN) — A small plane crashed into a wooded area near Virginia’s western border on Sunday, bursting into flames and killing all five people on board, including a juvenile, authorities said.

The twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 crashed near Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs, Virginia, around 3 p.m. ET, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.

The flight originated in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Virginia State Police said in a Monday update. “According to the plane owner’s attorney and family friend, the occupants were attending an event at the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs,” the state police said.

Hot Springs sits near Virginia’s border with West Virginia and is approximately 160 miles northwest of Richmond.

“The plane was short on its approach to the runway, struck the trees and then the hillside,” police said.

“At this time, it appears there were four adults and one juvenile onboard the aircraft. All five, which includes the pilot, died at the scene,” said Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller in a news release obtained by CNN affiliate WSLS Sunday.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, with the NTSB in charge of the investigation, the FAA said in a statement.

According to police, the remains have been sent to the Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner for positive identification.

CNN has reached out to the medical examiner’s office and the Ingalls Field Airport for more information.