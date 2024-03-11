On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump calls Facebook the enemy of the people, Meta’s stock sinks

Mar 11, 2024, 4:10 PM

Left: Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg; right: Republican presidential candidate and former President Don...

Left: Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg; right: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump. (Evelyn Hockstein, Reuters; Evan Vucci, AP via CNN Newsource)

(Evelyn Hockstein, Reuters; Evan Vucci, AP via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MATT EGAN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Facebook once again finds itself in the crosshairs of former President Donald Trump. And that’s making some traders on Wall Street nervous.

Meta Platforms (META), the owner of Facebook and one of the stars of the recent market rally, fell about 4% on Monday after Trump called into CNBC and labeled Facebook “an enemy of the people.”

Meta shares also retreated 1.2% on Friday following a post by Trump on Truth Social where the former president blasted Facebook as “a true Enemy of the People!”

Meta’s market valuation has dropped by more than $60 billion since Trump’s attacks began Thursday evening.

No major news appeared to drive the Meta selloff, other than the condemnation from the former – and possibly future – president of the United States.

“It has everything to do with the comments from former President Trump,” Gil Luria, an analyst at D.A. Davidson, told CNN. “Facebook has gone through waves of being dragged into the political debate – and it never bodes well for them.”

Trump surprised many last week by reversing his stance on TikTok and coming out against the TikTok ban that many in Congress – including many Republicans – are pushing for.

Why? Well, Trump argues that banning TikTok would help Facebook, a company the former president has a long history of battling with.

“The thing I don’t like is that without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people, along with a lot of the media,” Trump told CNBC Monday morning before US markets opened.

Facebook imposed a two-year ban on Trump in the wake of the Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Meta reinstated Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in February 2023.

“I think Facebook has been very dishonest. I think Facebook has been very bad for our country, especially when it comes to elections,” Trump said.

Meta did not respond to a request for comment.

Attacks are being noticed

Investors are clearly taking notice of the attacks from Trump. At one point, Meta shares were down about 5% Monday, leaving them on track for the worst day since December 2022.

Luria, the D.A. Davidson analyst, said Trump’s comments raise concerns about Facebook becoming a target of Washington once again.

“When a presidential candidate refers to them as the enemy of the people, that really brings them back into the center of the debate – where they haven’t been for a few years,” Luria said.

Specifically, Luria said Trump, if elected president, could pressure Facebook by making it harder for Meta to make acquisitions in the future. The company’s prior acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp have been central to its growth.

“If it can’t buy the next great thing in the future, it will have trouble competing,” Luria said. “There are pretty impactful things a president can do, not to mention using the power of the podium to limit a company’s attractiveness to a certain voter base.”

Of course, Trump himself is very much involved in social media.

US regulators recently gave the green light to a controversial merger between Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group and a blank-check company. If approved by shareholders later this month, Trump would own a dominant stake in the newly-public company that could be worth billions.

The full House is set to vote this week on a bill that would give TikTok roughly five months to separate from its China-linked parent company or else app stores in the United States would be banned from hosting the app on their platforms.

President Joe Biden has said he is prepared to sign the TikTok bill into law if it passes Congress.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the...

Mark Long, AP Sports Writer

NAACP urges student-athletes to reconsider Florida colleges after state eliminates DEI programs

The NAACP says Black student-athletes should reconsider attending public colleges and universities in Florida.

31 minutes ago

A radio from the 1940s at Elemente on Pierpont Ave. in Salt Lake City, Utah Wednesday April 6, 2005...

Patrick Whittle, Associated Press

Save Our Signal!  Lawmakers close in on votes needed to keep AM radio in every car

Politicians are closing in on the required number of votes needed to pass federal legislation that requires AM radios in every new car.

3 hours ago

(From left) Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena at the 2024 Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 10, 2024....

Alli Rosenbloom, Marianne Garvey and Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

John Cena gives out costume design Oscar in his ‘birthday suit’ — plus full list of winners

John Cena literally bared it all at the Oscars on Sunday as he presented the nominees for Best Costume Design.

3 hours ago

FILE - The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2021. Airb...

Gaetane Lewis, The Associated Press

Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in the platform’s listings worldwide

Airbnb said Monday that it's banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings on its site around the world by the end of next month.

3 hours ago

An emergency crew works at the site of a plane crash in Hot Springs, Virginia, on March 10. (Austin...

Michelle Watson, Sarah Dewberry, Yan Kaner and Chris Boyette, CNN

5 people, including a juvenile, killed in Virginia plane crash, officials say

A small plane crashed into a wooded area near Virginia’s western border on Sunday, bursting into flames and killing all five people on board, including a juvenile, authorities said.

4 hours ago

As parents and lawmakers worry about the impact of smartphones and social media on young users, man...

Clare Duffy, CNN

More than a third of teens say they spend too much time on their phones, new study finds

Around 40% of teenagers say they have cut back on their time on social media, according to a new report.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Trump calls Facebook the enemy of the people, Meta’s stock sinks