Hunter Biden rebuffs Republicans’ invitation to appear for a public hearing

Mar 13, 2024, 2:42 PM

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the Capito...

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol, Dec. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY FARNOUSH AMIRI, ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden on Wednesday rejected an invitation from House Republicans to appear for a public hearing next week alongside former business associates, an inquiry his attorney dismissed as a “carnival side show.”

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Abbe Lowell, the president’s son’s attorney, blasted Republicans’ efforts to bring his client before a public hearing after he had sat for a nearly seven-hour deposition last month.

“Your latest step—this March 6 invitation—is not a serious oversight proceeding,” Lowell said in the letter. “It is your attempt to resuscitate your Conference’s moribund inquiry with a made-for-right-wing-media, circus act.”

The invitation sent last week from Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, included three of Biden’s former business associates, all of whom are currently facing their own legal challenges.

“Your idea of congressional ‘fact-finding’ is, amazingly, to have Mr. Biden appear with the discredited ‘witnesses’ you continue to promote,” Lowell continued.

Takeaways from Hunter Biden’s combative deposition with Republican lawmakers

The committee’s 14-month investigation into the Biden family has primarily focused on Hunter Biden’s overseas work in countries such as Ukraine and China. While lawmakers have unearthed ethically questionable behavior by the president’s son and other family members, Republicans have yet to produce evidence of misconduct by Joe Biden while in public office.

The dismissal of the invitation comes after Hunter Biden and his lawyer insisted late last year that he appear for a public hearing instead of the private deposition, citing concerns that GOP lawmakers would distort his interview. The two sides ultimately agreed to a sit-down testimony first, followed by a public hearing.

In response, Comer said the committee had called Hunter Biden’s bluff.

“Hunter Biden for months stated he wanted a public hearing, but now that one has been offered alongside his business associates that he worked with for years, he is refusing to come,” the Kentucky Republican said.

But Lowell said that his client would only appear for a hearing if it were a “legitimate exercise of congressional authority” that also looks into efforts by family members of former President Donald Trump to trade off their father’s name while in the White House.

Comer said the hearing set for March 20 will move forward regardless and Republicans “fully expect Hunter Biden to participate.”

He added, “The American people demand the truth and accountability for the Bidens’ corruption.”

