On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Russia opens criminal cases after protesters pour dye in ballot boxes, start fires with voting underway

Mar 16, 2024, 4:18 PM

A woman pours liquid into a ballot box during the Russian presidential election in Moscow, Russia, ...

A woman pours liquid into a ballot box during the Russian presidential election in Moscow, Russia, March 15. (Reuters, via CNN Newsource)

(Reuters, via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CHRISTIAN EDWARDS, KATHARINA KREBS, ANNA CHERNOVA AND DARYA TARASOVA, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Russia has filed at least 15 criminal cases after people poured dye in ballot boxes, started fires or lobbed Molotov cocktails as small acts of civil disobedience marred the presidential vote.

Dissent has effectively been outlawed in Russia since it launched its invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.

In total, 29 polling stations across 20 regions in Russia have been targeted by “narrow-minded people,” said the head of the Electoral Commission, Ella Pamfilova, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Eight attempts of arson had been recorded during the election, and 214 ballot boxes had been irretrievably damaged, Pamfilova added.

The cases are being filed under the article on “obstruction of the work of election commissions.”

Pamfilova later said individuals detained for damaging ballots will be checked for Ukrainian connections.

She added that some of those detained for damaging ballot boxes at polling stations had told investigators they had acted for money from abroad and did not know they would be held criminally responsible.

According to Pamfilova, one of the detainees was promised 100,000 rubles ($1,081) to disrupt voting. She also claimed that Russian voters had been messaged from phone numbers in Ukraine and “European countries” with instructions to spoil ballots, saying they had been coerced into carrying out the attacks, with legal and financial pressure.

Pamfilova did not provide evidence or specify which European countries the phone numbers were from.

Numerous incidents

Several incidents were reported across Russia on Saturday, including a resident of Ivanovo, who set fire to a ballot box at a polling station, according to the regional department.

In Yekaterinburg, a man has been detained for 15 days for hooliganism for attempting to pour paint into a ballot box, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported. A woman, who is a university professor in the city, was also arrested for 15 days for smuggling green paint into a polling station, state media TASS reported.

OVD-Info, an independent Russian human rights group that monitors Russian repression, reported that a young man, who “wrote the word ‘boycott’ in the voter list manual and tried to carry the ballot given to him away,” was detained in Odintsovo, a city that borders Moscow.

OVD-Info also reported that another Moscow-area resident, Maria Alekseeva, was detained “because of a certain inscription on the ballot.”

Alekseeva’s lawyer, Alan Kachmazov told OVD-Info that “a protocol to discredit the army was drawn up” against her and the police “is planning to take her to court.”

This follows similar incidents caught on camera on the opening day of the three-day vote, which is nearly certain to extend Vladimir Putin’s long grip on power.

CCTV video from a polling station in Moscow showed a young woman pouring what appeared to be green dye into a ballot box. She was immediately detained, according to RIA Novosti.

In St. Petersburg, Putin’s hometown, a woman threw a Molotov cocktail at the signboard of a polling station in the Moskovsky district, RIA reported. The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries, officials said.

An expected victory for Putin

Polls opened Friday across Russia’s 11 time zones. With most opposition candidates either deadjailedexiledbarred from running or simply token figures, Putin is expected to coast to victory, extending his rule until at least 2030.

The turnout on the second day of voting as of 12 p.m. ET was 52%, according to the Central Election Commission of Russia.

While the result of the election is not in doubt, it is important to the Kremlin that the ritual runs smoothly with scant displays of dissent.

“Considering the synchronicity of incidents in different regions, one can assume a deliberate organized provocation,” Alena Bulgakova, chair of the Russian Civic Chamber, said Friday according to Ria Novosti.

Pamfilova earlier called the protesters “scum,” and claimed without evidence that several of those who poured liquid into ballot boxes were paid to do so.

The Russian government often alleges that acts of political dissent are paid-for “provocations” rather than genuine acts of protest.

Green dye has been used in attacks on Russian journalists and opposition figures, most notably on the late Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, Putin’s most formidable opponent.

After staging huge anti-government protests in 2017, Navalny was splashed with antiseptic green dye in an attack that damaged his vision in his left eye.

Navalny died in an Arctic prison a month ago. Russia’s prison service said he “felt unwell after a walk” and lost consciousness, later attributing his death to natural causes. The Kremlin denied any involvement in his death.

Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, has called on Russians to protest the “fake” presidential election and turn out collectively on the final day of voting on Sunday at noon as a show of opposition.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Latam Airlines 787...

Chris Isidore, CNN

Wall Street Journal: Latam Air flight plunge might have been caused by a mistake in the cockpit

A terrifying plunge on a Latam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight earlier this week might have been caused by a mistake made in the cockpit, and not any flaw in the Boeing jet, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

1 day ago

FILE - An attendee holds up flags during the New York City Pride Parade, June 24, 2018, in New York...

Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

A Japanese court says denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional

A Japanese high court has ruled that denying same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and called for urgent government action to address the lack of any law allowing for such unions.

2 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview with Rossiya Segodnya International Med...

Associated Press

Putin warns again that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty is threatened

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened.

4 days ago

brown haired brown eyed woman in a red shirt and a hat...

Garna Mejia

Utah woman dies in Canada after car accident while traveling to family funeral

A Syracuse family is mourning the loss of their daughter after a tragic accident in Canada involving deer on the road. 

4 days ago

FILE - Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on a residential neighborhood in Khark...

Associated Press

Pentagon to give Ukraine $300 million in weapons even as it lacks funds to replenish US stockpile

The Pentagon will rush about $300 million in weapons to Ukraine after finding some cost savings in its contracts, even though the military remains deeply overdrawn and needs at least $10 billion to replenish all the weapons it has pulled from its stocks to help Kyiv in its desperate fight against Russia.

4 days ago

FILE: A general view of Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021, in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by S...

Brian Melley and Jill Lawless

Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for editing family photo that fueled rumors about her health

The Princess of Wales has apologized for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Russia opens criminal cases after protesters pour dye in ballot boxes, start fires with voting underway