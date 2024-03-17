On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Montana man pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking charges in scheme to clone and sell sheep

Mar 16, 2024, 6:44 PM

Over the course of nearly a decade, a Montana ranch owner and at least five other people conspired ...

Over the course of nearly a decade, a Montana ranch owner and at least five other people conspired to clone sheep and create a larger hybrid species of what is already considered the world’s largest sheep species for financial gain, according to federal prosecutors. (FILE PHOTO)

(FILE PHOTO)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY R. WILLIAMS, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Over the course of nearly a decade, a Montana ranch owner and at least five other people conspired to clone sheep and create a larger hybrid species of what is already considered the world’s largest sheep species for financial gain, according to federal prosecutors.

Arthur “Jack” Schubarth, 80, of Vaughn, Montana, pleaded guilty to felony charges related to trafficking sheep parts from Asia into the United States – a violation of the Lacey Act – with an aim of selling the species to captive hunting facilities primarily in Texas, according to a news release from the US Department of Justice.

The Lacey Act prohibits trafficking of illegally taken wildlife, fish or plants, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Schubarth faces a maximum of five years in prison for each of the two felony counts and up to a $250,000 fine. CNN has contacted an attorney listed for Schubarth for comment.

‘A larger hybrid species’

Between 2013 and 2021, Schubarth and others set out to create a larger hybrid species of the Marco Polo argali sheep with trafficked sheep parts from Kyrgyzstan to garner higher prices from shooting preserves, according to the Justice Department.

The sheep species, often trophy hunted for its size and long spiraling horns, is listed as threatened under the US Endangered Species Act, according to court documents.

Marco Polo argali sheep, which can weigh more than 300 pounds and have horns spanning more than 5 feet, are banned in Montana “to protect native sheep from disease and hybridization,” according to the Justice Department.

Schubarth, who owned a 215-acre game farm where mountain sheep, mountain goats and other hoofed mammals were bought, sold and bred, is the only person named in the court documents.

The five others involved are described in the documents as residents of Montana, Texas and Minnesota who were involved in alternative livestock husbandry and commercial livestock sales, according to court documents.

Schubarth is accused of conspiring to bring parts of the internationally and domestically protected Marco Polo argali sheep, which are native to Central Asia’s Pamir Mountains region, into the US without declaring the parts, court documents state. Schubarth is accused of engaging a third party to create a cloned argali sheep from the trafficked parts.

Schubarth’s farm – Sun River Enterprises, also known as Schubarth Ranch – mainly marketed and sold live animals and genetic material, like semen, to shooting preserves, court documents state.

He and co-conspirators allegedly performed artificial insemination and other types of artificial breeding to “create larger and more valuable lines of argali sheep,” according to the documents.

“The kind of crime we uncovered here could threaten the integrity of our wildlife species in Montana,” Ron Howell, chief of enforcement for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said in a statement.

According to court documents…

In January 2013, the co-conspirator from Montana entered the US with undeclared biological tissue from a Marco Polo argali sheep that had been hunted in Kyrgyzstan, according to court documents.

Days later, Schubarth entered a cell storage agreement with a company to store and preserve the tissue from a male sheep named Rocky, according to the documents, which add that Schubarth entered an ovine cloning contract in October 2015 to have an unspecified number of sheep cloned from the tissue.

He received 165 cloned Marco Polo embryos in November 2016 at his ranch, the documents state. In May 2017, a pure male Marco Polo argali sheep was born from the embryos, and Schubarth named it Montana Mountain King.

In 2018, authorities say Schubarth began harvesting semen from Montana Mountain King to artificially inseminate ewes in hopes of creating hybrid offspring.

Using Montana Mountain King’s semen, Schubarth and co-conspirators artificially inseminated female sheep species that are also banned in Montana in an attempt to create hybrid animals, the Justice Department said.

Schubarth and others moved the illegal sheep into and out of Montana by forging veterinary inspection certificates, according to court documents.

Schubarth also violated Montana law by obtaining genetic material from the state’s Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, which are the largest native wild sheep species in North America, according to the court document. Montana prohibits game animal parts being sold there and also “prohibits the use of Montana game animals on alternative livestock ranches,” according to the Justice Department.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana’s Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks are investigating the case. Schubarth is set to be sentenced on July 11.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Christine Blasey Ford testifies in front of the US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing ...

John Fritze, CNN

Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford discusses consequences of testimony in rare interview

Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, used a rare interview to detail the trauma she faced after her explosive allegations thrust her into a charged confirmation battle for one of the nation’s most powerful positions.

4 minutes ago

A resident is evacuated from a home in Trenton, N.J. on Saturday, March 16, 2024. A suspect has ba...

Mike Catalini and Ron Todt, The Associated Press

Suspect arrested in New Jersey after killing 3 people in Philadelphia suburb, police say

A man suspected of killing three people in the Philadelphia area was arrested in New Jersey on Saturday after an hourslong standoff, police said.

5 hours ago

FILE - Retire Congress North Dakota Chairman Jared Hendrix, left, and U.S. Term Limits National Fie...

Jack Dura, The Associated Press

North Dakota voters will decide whether 81 is too old to serve in Congress

North Dakota voters will decide this June whether to prevent people from running for Congress if they're old enough to turn 81 during their House or Senate term.

5 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks to the media as he walks to the House chamber before Presi...

Russ Bynum. The Associated Press

Bernie Sanders wants the US to adopt a 32-hour workweek

The 40-hour workweek has been standard in the U.S. for more than eight decades. Now some members of Congress want to give hourly workers an extra day off.

6 hours ago

...

Sarah Dewberry and Jeff Winter

Pennsylvania shooting suspect barricaded with hostages in New Jersey after killing 3, town official says

A man has barricaded himself with several hostages in Trenton, New Jersey, after killing three people in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, Saturday morning, according to local officials.

8 hours ago

Drones wishing a Happy St. Patrick's day in Ireland...

Associated Press

With green and glee, major US parades mark St. Patrick’s Day — a little early

Americans celebrated Irish heritage at several major St. Patrick's Day parades Saturday, marking the holiday a day early.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Montana man pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking charges in scheme to clone and sell sheep