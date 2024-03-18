On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect accused of killing Muslim men in Albuquerque found guilty of murder

Mar 18, 2024, 2:40 PM

Police found information at the home of Muhammad Syed showing he may have known his victims. (Chanc...

Police found information at the home of Muhammad Syed showing he may have known his victims. (Chancey Bush/Pool/The Albuquerque Journal/AP via CNN Newsource)

(Chancey Bush/Pool/The Albuquerque Journal/AP via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ERIC LEVENSON AND SARAH DEWBERRY, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A man who was accused of killing three Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2022, sparking widespread fear in the Islamic community, was found guilty of murder on Monday.

Muhammad Syed was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Aftab Hussein, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office.

At trial, prosecutors said Syed used an AK-47 to shoot Hussein at least nine times from behind a wall and some bushes, according to CNN affiliate KOAT.

Syed’s attorney, Thomas Clark, said there was “not one shred of evidence that links this man to firing this gun,” KOAT reported.

Jurors deliberated for less than two hours before coming to the guilty verdict, according to the district attorney’s office spokesperson, Nancy Laflin.

Syed, an immigrant from Afghanistan, faces a sentence of life in prison. He is also set to face separate trials for the murders of the other two men, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Naeem Hussain.

“This is another example of the amazing prosecutors in this office getting the job done and getting some justice for the victims,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement.

The cases date to the summer of 2022, when three Muslim men in Albuquerque were gunned down within the span of a few weeks, sparking grief and fear in the community and questions about whether the killings were motivated by hate.

Aftab Hussein was found dead on July 26 with multiple gunshot wounds lying next to a car, police said. Detectives learned the gunman had waited behind a bush near the driveway where the victim usually parked his vehicle and fired multiple times through the bush, according to a criminal complaint.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, was found on August 1 with multiple gunshot wounds by officers who responded to reports of a drive-by shooting, according to the complaint.

“I’m scared to go outside of my apartment,” the grieving brother of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain said at the time. “I’m scared to sit on my balcony.”

Further, Naeem Hussain, 25, was shot and killed in his car before midnight on August 5, according to authorities. He had recently become a US citizen and had attended a funeral for two of the shooting victims hours before his death.

As police investigated the case, they looked into whether the killings were connected to the November 7, 2021, murder of Mohammad Ahmadi, an Afghan man who was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot behind the business he ran with his brother.

Ahmadi, Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain were “ambushed with no warning, fired on and killed,” Kyle Hartsock, deputy commander of Albuquerque Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said at the time.

Days after the attack on Naeem Hussain, police released a photo of a “vehicle of interest” they said was connected to the killings. Syed was pulled over and detained in that vehicle near Santa Rosa, New Mexico, about 120 miles east of Albuquerque, according to police.

Syed told police “he was driving to Texas to find a new place for his family to live because the situation in Albuquerque was bad,” referring to the killings of Muslim men, the affidavit said.

Police also conducted a search warrant at his home, where they found firearms along with information showing Syed may have known the victims “to some extent,” and suggesting interpersonal conflict may have led to the killings, police said.

One of the firearms recovered in his home has been linked to bullet casings found at the scenes of two of the killings, while casings for a handgun found in his car when he was stopped were linked to one of the scenes, according to the arrest affidavit.

CNN spoke to the suspect’s daughter hours before his arrest was announced in 2022. She said the family, originally from Afghanistan, had been in the US for about six years.

