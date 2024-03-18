On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Social media influencer is charged with joining the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol

Mar 18, 2024, 5:05 PM

FILE - Isabella DeLuca, of Long Island, N.Y., appears outside the Supreme Court, Oct. 26, 2020, on ...

FILE - Isabella DeLuca, of Long Island, N.Y., appears outside the Supreme Court, Oct. 26, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. DeLuca, a conservative social media influencer, has been charged with storming the U.S. Capitol. Court records unsealed Monday, March 18, 2024, show that DeLuca is charged with misdemeanors, including theft of government property, disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area. She was arrested last Friday in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A conservative social media influencer has been charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and passing a stolen table out of a broken window, allowing other rioters to use it as a weapon against police, according to court records unsealed on Monday.

Isabella Maria DeLuca was arrested last Friday in Irvine, California, on misdemeanor charges, including theft of government property, disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area.

DeLuca, who has more than 333,000 followers on the platform formerly known as Twitter, is a former congressional intern who works as a media associate for The Gold Institute for International Strategy. DeLuca’s profile on the institute’s website says she served as an ambassador for the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA.

DeLuca also interned for former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, both of whom are Republicans who have supported former President Donald Trump.

DeLuca, 24, of Setauket, New York, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Online court records don’t list an attorney representing her.

During the Jan. 6 riot, DeLuca replied to a Twitter post by writing, “Fight back or let politicians steal and election? Fight back!”

Videos captured her entering a suite of conference rooms inside the Capitol through a broken window on the Lower West Terrace. She passed a table out of the window and then climbed back outside through the same window. A table that another rioter threw at police resembled the one that DeLuca passed out the window, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

DeLuca posted about the riot for days after the Jan. 6 attack. When an Instagram user asked her why she supported breaking into the Capitol, she responded, “According to the constitution it’s our house.”

Several days later, she posted on social media that she was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and had “mixed feelings.”

“People went to the Capitol building because that’s Our House and that’s where we go to take our grievances. People feel, as do I that an election was stolen from them and it was allowed,” she wrote.

When the FBI questioned her roughly two weeks after the Capitol attack, DeLuca denied entering the building on Jan. 6, the agent’s affidavit says.

More than 1,300 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related crimes. Over 800 of them have been sentenced, with roughly two-thirds getting a term of imprisonment ranging from a few days to 22 years.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The foundation that selected SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch and othe...

Tierney Sneed, CNN

Foundation cancels RBG award ceremony that would have honored Musk, Murdoch after family’s outcry

After Ruth Bader Ginsburg's son called the award a "desecration" of her memory by giving it to Must and Murdoch, the foundation that selected the two cancels the award ceremony.

21 minutes ago

FILE - Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal cou...

Lindsay Whitehurst, Associated Press

Supreme Court denies ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro’s bid to stave off prison sentence

The Supreme Court has refused to halt a prison sentence for former Trump White House official Peter Navarro as he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction.

50 minutes ago

Wind turbines tower above a home in Weatherford, Oklahoma, in April 2022. As wind energy expands in...

Ella Nilsen, CNN

How much are wind turbines dragging down home values? A new study has surprising answers

As wind energy expands in the United States, concerns have grown about the potential for tall turbines to be a drag on property values.

2 hours ago

Police found information at the home of Muhammad Syed showing he may have known his victims. (Chanc...

Eric Levenson and Sarah Dewberry, CNN

Suspect accused of killing Muslim men in Albuquerque found guilty of murder

A man who was accused of killing three Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2022, sparking widespread fear in the Islamic community, was found guilty of murder on Monday.

2 hours ago

a stack of fabric...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, AP Business Writer

Crafts retailer Joann files for bankruptcy as consumers cut back on pandemic-era hobbies

Fabric and crafts retailer Joann has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as consumers continue to cut back on discretionary spending and some pandemic-era hobbies.

3 hours ago

The first evacuation flight out of Cap-Haitien, Haiti, landed at Miami International Airport on Sun...

Colin McCullough and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Dozens of US citizens evacuate Haiti on first State Department charter flight

Dozens of US citizens have been evacuated from Haiti on a State Department charter flight, with more potentially on the horizon.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Social media influencer is charged with joining the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol