SpaceX rocket launch from California seen across southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — People across southern Utah, Arizona and Nevada saw SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket as it launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California Monday night.

The mission launched 22 Starlink satellites from the base near Santa Barbara, California, to low-Earth orbit at 8:28 p.m. MDT. It was Falcon 9’s 26th launch of the year, with 17 of those including Starlink payloads.

It was the 10th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to SpaceX. A long tail of smoke was visible as the rocket traveled in a southeast direction as it headed to orbit.

Watch Falcon 9 launch @Starlink satellites to orbit https://t.co/ZKRd48kkot — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 19, 2024

SpaceX began launching Starlink satellites in 2019, touting the results as the “world’s first and largest satellite constellation.” The satellites aim to offer “high-speed, low-latency internet” to people all over the globe. The company also has a goal to use the satellites to help end the world’s “mobile dead zones.”

The satellites are often seen flying over Utah as a string of lights. To date, SpaceX has launched more than 5,500 satellites for its megaconstellation.

Falcon 9 launches @Starlink satellites to orbit from California pic.twitter.com/06MvgZzv0W — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 19, 2024