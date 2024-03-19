On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

SpaceX rocket launch from California seen across southern Utah

Mar 19, 2024, 8:55 AM

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is seen above southern Utah on March 18, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Bill LeVer...

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is seen above southern Utah on March 18, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Bill LeVere)

(Photo courtesy: Bill LeVere)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — People across southern Utah, Arizona and Nevada saw SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket as it launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California Monday night.

The mission launched 22 Starlink satellites from the base near Santa Barbara, California, to low-Earth orbit at 8:28 p.m. MDT. It was Falcon 9’s 26th launch of the year, with 17 of those including Starlink payloads.

It was the 10th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to SpaceX. A long tail of smoke was visible as the rocket traveled in a southeast direction as it headed to orbit.

SpaceX began launching Starlink satellites in 2019, touting the results as the “world’s first and largest satellite constellation.” The satellites aim to offer “high-speed, low-latency internet” to people all over the globe. The company also has a goal to use the satellites to help end the world’s “mobile dead zones.”

The satellites are often seen flying over Utah as a string of lights. To date, SpaceX has launched more than 5,500 satellites for its megaconstellation.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

FILE - In this March 22, 2016, file photo, retired NASA astronaut Tom Stafford, a native of Weather...

Seth Borenstein, AP Science Writer

Astronaut Thomas Stafford, commander of Apollo 10, has died at age 93

The NASA astronaut who commanded the dress rehearsal mission for the 1969 moon landing has died. Thomas Stafford died Monday in a Florida hospital.

1 day ago

High-tech cell phones...

Tamara Vaifanua

Consider these high-tech gadgets when packing for spring break

Here are some high-tech devices you should consider packing for your spring break trip.

4 days ago

This conversational AI system is rewriting the rules of property hunting here in Las Vegas. Potenti...

Abel Garcia, KTNV

Las Vegas company introduces AI real estate agent to help families find homes

Across the nation, artificial intelligence is redefining the way companies operate and a Las Vegas real estate agency is hoping to be one of them.

4 days ago

Lyft and Uber sticker in car window...

Associated Press

Lyft, Uber threaten exit of Minneapolis after city council forces them to pay drivers more

Lyft and Uber say they will cease operations in Minneapolis after the city’s council voted Thursday to override a mayoral veto and require ride-hailing services to increase driver wages.

5 days ago

Weber State gaming lab...

Mike Anderson

Weber State researchers study impact of esports on physical, cognitive abilities

Weber State University has a new lab to used to study the impact of esports, physically and mentally.

5 days ago

Smoke and fire in early morning darkness...

Marcia Dunn, AP Aerospace Writer

SpaceX loses mega rocket near completion of third test flight

SpaceX's mega rocket has flown higher and farther than ever before but the spacecraft was lost near the end of its hourlong trip.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

SpaceX rocket launch from California seen across southern Utah