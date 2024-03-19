On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Cyberattacks are hitting water systems throughout US, Biden officials warn governors

Mar 19, 2024, 4:09 PM

Water purification - Watershed Facts...

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SEAN LYNGAAS, CNN


CNN

CNN — Cyberattacks are hitting water and wastewater systems “throughout the United States” and state governments and water facilities must improve their defenses against the threat, the White House and Environmental Protection Agency warned US governors on Tuesday.

“We need your support to ensure that all water systems in your state comprehensively assess their current cybersecurity practices,” said the letter to the governors from EPA Administrator Michael Regan and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

In many cases, Regan and Sullivan said, “even basic cybersecurity precautions” are not in place at water facilities and “can mean the difference between business as usual and a disruptive cyberattack.”

The EPA will also set up a “task force” to “identify the most significant vulnerabilities of water systems to cyberattacks,” among other pressing issues, Regan and Sullivan said in their letter. The Biden officials invited state homeland security and environmental officials to a meeting to discuss cybersecurity improvements needed in the water sector.

The US water sector, which spans 150,000 public water systems, has often struggled to find the cash and personnel to deal with hacking threats.

In November, hackers breached industrial equipment at multiple US water facilities to display an anti-Israel message on the equipment, according to US officials. The Biden administration blamed the Iranian government for the hacks.

Chinese state-backed hackers have also infiltrated US water facilities, according to US officials. It’s a hacking campaign that the Biden administration worries Beijing could use to disrupt critical infrastructure in the event of a conflict with the US. China denies the allegations.

Neither the alleged Iranian nor Chinese hacks have had any impact on drinking water, but they have alarmed senior US officials and lawmakers and draw fresh attention on the security challenges in the water sector.

The Biden administration has tried to use a mix of regulation and federal support for new cyberdefense technologies to address the problem. But the EPA in October was forced to rescind a key cybersecurity regulation for public water systems following a legal challenge from Republican attorneys general.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

US Capitol Caption...

Haley Talbot, Sam Fossum and Clare Foran, CNN

Congressional leaders announce deal to fund rest of government

Washington (CNN) — Congressional leaders on Tuesday formally announced a deal to keep the rest of the government funded through the fiscal year, but with just days to go before a key deadline, members from both parties in the House and Senate will need to cooperate in order to prevent a partial government shutdown. Speaker Mike Johnson announced […]

58 minutes ago

IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian athletes from Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremonies....

Graham Dunbar, Associated Press

IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian athletes from Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to take part in the traditional parade at the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics, the IOC said Tuesday.

2 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott A...

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press

Divided Supreme Court lifts stay on a Texas law giving police broad powers to arrest migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a stay on a Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally while a legal battle over immigration authority plays out. The Biden administration is suing to strike down the measure, arguing it’s a clear violation […]

4 hours ago

A Colorado man has been arrested in Utah after police say he drove to California and kidnapped a 10...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested in Utah after abducting 10-year-old California girl he planned to marry, police say

A Colorado man was arrested in Utah after police say he traveled to California to pick up a 10-year-old girl he met on social media so he could allegedly marry her.

6 hours ago

Surrounded by near-peak cherry blossoms, people dance to celebrate the first day of spring in 2023 ...

Forrest Brown, CNN

Spring equinox: First day of spring ushers in longer days and ancient ways

Along with the fall equinox, this is when we get that glorious balance of daytime and nighttime all over the world with about 12 hours of each.

7 hours ago

The vial holding the nearly 4,000-year-old cosmetic was made from a greenish chlorite, with carved ...

Katie Hunt, CNN

4,000-year-old vial contains ancient red lipstick, archaeologists say

A small stone vial discovered in southeastern Iran contained a red cosmetic that was likely used as a lip coloring nearly 4,000 years ago, archaeologists say.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Cyberattacks are hitting water systems throughout US, Biden officials warn governors