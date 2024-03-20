One injured in carjacking in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was injured when they were carjacked in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, two people were sitting in a car when a suspect approached and carjacked the vehicle at 1000 West North Temple Street.

One of the passengers attempted to hold onto the car as the driver took off and was injured in the process.

Police are looking for the suspect. Paramedics responded and took one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.